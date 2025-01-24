Everything we know about MTG Innistrad Remastered

MTG Innistrad Remastered is here like a bat out of hell. Indeed, the horror-themed set just launched with a bevvy of products underwing. But what's it all about, and should you bother signing up for this gothic encore?

To help you navigate Magic's eeriest setting, our resident tabletop nerds have weighed in with everything you need to know about MTG Innistrad Remastered. You'll find everything from release dates to mechanics here. We've been sure to include the cheapest available deals as well.

Unsure of which cards to prioritize? Not to worry. We've also consulted with Magic: The Gathering experts to fill you in on what an ideal MTG Innistrad Remastered deck should look like. If you're hoping to dominate the battlefield in one of the best card games , these tips should help.

What is MTG Innistrad Remastered?

The first set of 2024

Revisits classic setting & cards

Gothic horror-themed

As the name would suggest, this set revisits the eerie world of Innistrad - a realm of vampires, werewolves, undead, and all things baroque. It was introduced in 2011 and has featured in numerous expansions since then. Indeed, there have been more than six sets in total. (It seems as though publisher Wizards of the Coast subscribes to the "if it ain't baroque, don't fix it" school of thought.)

However, Remastered isn't an entirely new entry. It revives cards from every previous set alongside adding some retro frames to help fans relive the glory days.

Innistrad Remastered isn't like normal MTG releases, though; it doesn't include any premade Commander decks and is instead limited to Play and Collector booster packs.

The wait for MTG Innistrad Remastered is over! The set is now available, and launched on January 24, 2025.



Here's the exact schedule:

Premium Preview Events: January 17 - 23

Full tabletop release: January 24

It's worth pointing out that this is only available as a physical product; Innistrad Remastered is not available on MTG Arena.

MTG Innistrad Remastered products

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Only Play & Collector boosters

No precons, pre-release, or bundles

What's available for MTG Innistrad Remastered? Unlike so many Magic launches, the horror set has just a couple of items available; there aren't any of the usual bundles, pre-release packs, or precon Commander decks.

Here's what's available.

Play boosters

The ever-reliable Play boosters are your main way of getting MTG Innistrad Remastered cards. These can be used to create decks of any type or to play Limited formats like Draft or Sealed.

This 14-card booster pack is made up mostly of Commons, but does contain between one and four cards of Rare rarity or higher. At least 1 Traditional Foil card of any rarity is featured as well alongside a guaranteed retro frame card, and in 20% if packs you might also receive a Traditional Foil Land.

This mega-box features 36 Play Boosters, so you're getting over 500 cards if you buy it. If you play a lot of Draft, are a collector, or wish to make an entirely new deck based on Innistrad Remastered, this is the best option.

Collector boosters

If you have a soft spot for the prettiest cards or want to collect alternate art, Collector Booster packs should be on your radar. These are more expensive on the whole, particularly when bought individually, but they offer card designs you simply can't get elsewhere.

Basic Collector Boosters contain 15 cards each and boast four cards of guaranteed Rare or higher rarity. They also feature six alt-frame cards that can include Retro-frame, borderless, or Movie Poster designs.

If you're all in on the Innistrad Remastered hype-train (or really want those alt-art designs), this multi-pack should serve you well. It features 12 packs in total, all with 15 cards each.

MTG Innistrad Remastered mechanics

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Seeing as it's a rework rather than an entirely new set, MTG Innistrad Remastered shouldn't surprise fans. Still, that doesn't mean it's business as usual. There are a few returning mechanics of note players may wanna pay attention to.

Transforming double-faced cards: Because this is a world of monsters, it's fitting that Innistrad debuted a special kind of double-sided card. Werewolves are a good example. One half will feature the creature's human form, while the other shows them as a monster. This is normally activated by a particular trigger, like no sorceries being cast on your turn.

Because this is a world of monsters, it's fitting that Innistrad debuted a special kind of double-sided card. Werewolves are a good example. One half will feature the creature's human form, while the other shows them as a monster. This is normally activated by a particular trigger, like no sorceries being cast on your turn. Meld: This is a particularly nasty effect that will ruin your opponent's whole day. Meld cards are double-sided, and they combine to form a super monster.

This is a particularly nasty effect that will ruin your opponent's whole day. Meld cards are double-sided, and they combine to form a super monster. Blood: These tokens can be discarded to draw cards, or transform certain creatures.

These tokens can be discarded to draw cards, or transform certain creatures. Disturb: As is only right for a ghostly world, Disturb lets you cast the back side of a card from your graveyard by paying its Disturb cost rather than the mana cost.

As is only right for a ghostly world, Disturb lets you cast the back side of a card from your graveyard by paying its Disturb cost rather than the mana cost. Undying: If a card with this dies and it doesn't have any plus counters, it's returned to your hand with +1/+1.

If a card with this dies and it doesn't have any plus counters, it's returned to your hand with +1/+1. Flashback: Like the name suggests, this ability allows you to bring a card back from the graveyard if you pay the Flashback cost. It must then be exiled.

Like the name suggests, this ability allows you to bring a card back from the graveyard if you pay the Flashback cost. It must then be exiled. Emerge: You're able to cast this card by sacrificing a creature, all simulating nasty things bursting from a body. Yuk.

You're able to cast this card by sacrificing a creature, all simulating nasty things bursting from a body. Yuk. Investigate: Players who use Investigate are able to create a Clue token, which can be discarded to draw a card.

Players who use Investigate are able to create a Clue token, which can be discarded to draw a card. Soulbond: You can bond two cards together if you like for specific benefits.

You can bond two cards together if you like for specific benefits. Madness: If your cards have Madness, you can cast them when they're discarded.

If your cards have Madness, you can cast them when they're discarded. Miracle: Players who draw this card first can cast it for the Miracle cost rather than the mana cost.

Players who draw this card first can cast it for the Miracle cost rather than the mana cost. Escalate: Pay a certain amount to choose one of multiple effects.

MTG Innistrad Remastered tips

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

What should you look out for when it comes to MTG Innistrad Remastered? I brought the matter to an expert Magic player and writer on our sister site, PC Gamer (James Bentley), to find out.

"The best and worst part of picking out the best cards from a remastered set is that the cards in question will either be staples of the genre or have some sort of appeal through sheer iconography. You won’t see too many surprises but long-term value is there, because it was already there. From this set, I recommend keeping an eye out for..."

Edgar Markov: Prioritize this elder Markov for his excellent vampire synergy and remarkably strong eminence effect. He can build even more vampires without even being on the field and buffs them whenever he attacks, which he is very good at thanks to haste and first strike.

Prioritize this elder Markov for his excellent vampire synergy and remarkably strong eminence effect. He can build even more vampires without even being on the field and buffs them whenever he attacks, which he is very good at thanks to haste and first strike. Emrakul, the Promised End: Alright, putting in a big splashy Eldrazi might feel like cheating, but Emrakul, the Promised End is worth of inclusion despite it. A 13/13 for 13 mana that can be cheated out with some funky graveyard shenanigans, that also take control of your opponent for a turn, is already strong. But give it trample, flying, and protection from instants and it's on another level.

Alright, putting in a big splashy Eldrazi might feel like cheating, but Emrakul, the Promised End is worth of inclusion despite it. A 13/13 for 13 mana that can be cheated out with some funky graveyard shenanigans, that also take control of your opponent for a turn, is already strong. But give it trample, flying, and protection from instants and it's on another level. Avacyn, Angel of Hope: An indestructible beast that makes all your other permanents indestructible too. Pair this with a “destroy all creatures” effect and watch everything but your board get taken out.

An indestructible beast that makes all your other permanents indestructible too. Pair this with a “destroy all creatures” effect and watch everything but your board get taken out. Snapcaster Mage: This blue creature gives a sorcery or instant in your graveyard flashback, a versatile spell that also gives you a chump blocker on the field. What's not to love?

This blue creature gives a sorcery or instant in your graveyard flashback, a versatile spell that also gives you a chump blocker on the field. What's not to love? Craterhoof Behemoth: If you like big stompy creatures, Craterhoof Behemoth is the pinnacle of them, being a 6/6 trampler that buffs other creatures for the amount you have on the field. It's strong, but also just iconic.

If you like big stompy creatures, Craterhoof Behemoth is the pinnacle of them, being a 6/6 trampler that buffs other creatures for the amount you have on the field. It's strong, but also just iconic. Meathook Massacre: Finally, Meathook Massacre is arguably better than its recent sequel, not only being a board wipe with the right mana but also giving you health and ping enemies for damage with every creature that dies. This can end a game instantly if your opponents don't have a response.

MTG Innistrad Remastered story

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

No story for this set

Based in a world of vampires & undead

Because this isn't a mainline MTG set, Innistrad Remastered doesn't feature a story in the traditional sense. However, you will find fun asides on some cards as always that should provide some much-needed flavor.

The artwork provides atmosphere to spare, too. This is a grim world filled with vampires, zombies, ghosts, werewolves, and other terrors inspired by Gothic literature a la Dracula, so the realm's humans spend much of their time living in fear. Although there are a few noble heroes who seek to push back the tide (like the late Archangel Avacyn, RIP), Innistrad's most notable character is the vampiric planeswalker Sorin Markov.

Best MTG Innistrad Remastered deals

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Want to save some cash when collecting MTG Innistrad Remastered? No problem. We've set our bargain-hunting software the task of rounding up the best available prices. You'll find these below.

