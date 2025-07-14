You can't convince me this new MTG Edge of Eternities card isn't Wall-E

It's always exciting to get your first glimpse of a Magic: The Gathering card, but this MTG Edge of Eternities one is the first in a while to make me do a double-take.

As part of the lead-up to the sci-fi set, GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal 'Dauntless Scrapbot' for MTG Edge of Eternities - and I'm sorry, but that's basically WALL-E from Disney Pixar. It's not even subtle.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not complaining. I love Disney. I love Magic, and will argue that it's one of the best card games until I'm blue in the face. With that in mind, it's a nice surprise for Edge of Eternities to smush these two together - even if it is just a homage. It brightened up my Monday, and I hope it'll do the same for yours.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

To the distinguished members of the jury, I submit exhibit A: the fact that Dauntless Scrapbot trundles around on those same distinctive, triangular caterpillar tracks to scoop up junk with its spindly little arms. Exhibit B: the flavor text. I mean, c'mon. The wastelands of yesterday's colonies will pave the road to tomorrow's? Besides being the literal setup for WALL-E's opening, where the droid is cleaning up a blasted Earth, that's essentially the movie's plot in a single sentence.

As I say, I'm all for this. WALL-E is a fantastic movie, so I really appreciate this nod to it for Edge of Eternities.

The card itself is worth looking at for more than its pop-culture cache, too. Being able to create an artefact that searches for a land is useful, sure, but Dauntless Scrapbot being able to exile every opponent's graveyard will make it a monster in Commander. Particularly if you're battling Black decks that rely on resurrecting cards from the graveyard to function.

MTG Edge of Eternities will launch this August 1 on tabletop, but arrives for MTG Arena as of July 29. For more, don't miss our MTG Edge of Eternities guide.

