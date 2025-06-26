Everything you need to know about MTG Edge of Eternities, from mechanics to story

MTG Edge of Eternities is the next set for this long-running card game, and it does something new for Magic - it takes us to the stars.

Yep, we're taking a detour into sci-fi this time around. Or, more specifically, science fantasy; MTG Edge of Eternities is more Star Wars than Star Trek. Either way, it marks a big change for one of the best card games. Magic is better known for swords 'n' sorcery, so it feels like a big swing.

Want the full lowdown on how it'll work, what it brings to the table, and when the set is coming out? Here's everything you need to know about Edge of Eternities.

MTG Edge of Eternities FAQ

- It's science fantasy, like Star Wars

- Takes place in an all-new, cosmic world

- It's a mainline, Standard-legal set

What is MTG Edge of Eternities? MTG Edge of Eternities is a Standard-legal, mainline Magic set that takes us to the cosmos and an entirely new science fantasy world. That means all-new factions, characters, locations, mechanics, and abilities to try out. After a series of encores this year where players have revisited old Planes (as seen in MTG Innistrad Remastered and MTG Aetherdrift), going somewhere different is a welcome change of pace.

What's new in MTG Edge of Eternities? This set marks the first time Magic has properly tackled sci-fi as a setting, and it's a major departure from the game's usual swords 'n' sorcery. This means we'll see fantasy staples being given a futuristic twist, not to mention a whole cast of characters we've never met before. That means a fresh batch of mechanics are on the way too. I've gone into more detail in the 'mechanics' section below, but the biggest takeaway is the addition of 'Spacecraft.' These aren't just glorified vehicles; you tap a creature to build up their charge, and this turns them into powerful artefact creatures. You can use them to lead your Commander deck, too.

Are there serialized cards in MTG Edge of Eternities? As usual for a mainline set, Edge of Eternities does indeed feature a special, serialized card. More specifically, the 'Headliner' for this set (e.g. the most hard-to-find and highly sought-after card) is Sothera, the Supervoid. This will only be available in Collector Booster packs.

Is MTG Edge of Eternities Standard legal? Yes, MTG Edge of Eternities is Standard legal. In other words, you can use its cards in competitive games.

- Tabletop launch is August 1, '25

- Arena launch is July 29, '25

MTG Edge of Eternities is due to launch on August 1, 2025, but that doesn't mean you'll need to wait until then for the fun to begin. The set's story has already begun, and a full debut will follow shortly.

Indeed, it feels as if this set is getting a far bigger fuss made of it than usual; there's a host of tournaments and activities being run in its honor. This promises to keep Edge of Eternities on fans' minds long after release day.

Here's a full rundown of what's happening.

Story & audiobooks : June 20 – July 7

: June 20 – July 7 Debut : July 8

: July 8 Full card gallery : July 18

: July 18 Prerelease events : July 25 – 31

: July 25 – 31 Commander Box League : July 25 – 31

: July 25 – 31 MTG Arena release : July 29

: July 29 Tabletop release : August 1

: August 1 Magic Academy : August 1 – September 18

: August 1 – September 18 Two-Headed Giant Commander Night : August 1 – September 18

: August 1 – September 18 Standard Showdown : August 1 – September 18

: August 1 – September 18 Commander Party, Round 1 : August 15 – 21

: August 15 – 21 Store Championships : August 23 – September 14

: August 23 – September 14 Commander Party, Round 2 : September 5 – 11

: September 5 – 11 Pro Tour at MagicCon Atlanta: September 26 – 28

MTG Edge of Eternities products

- Two Commander decks

- Play & Collector Boosters

- Bundle & Prerelease

Because MTG Edge of Eternities is a mainline, Standard-legal set, publisher Wizards of the Coast is throwing its full weight behind the launch. That means Play and Collector Boosters are dropping alongside a couple of Commander Decks, bundles, and a prerelease box.

Here's a better look at what's on the way.

Commander decks

In direct contrast to sets like MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Edge of Eternities has just two Commander Decks. Although that's a little disappointing, it keeps things simple - particularly if you're just learning how to play MTG Commander.

World Shaper | View at Amazon

This black, green, and red deck is all about getting rid of your lands to grow back stronger, with assistance from the seedship Hearthhull. If you're a more defensive player that likes to bide their time, this is probably going to suit you.

Counter Intelligence | View at Amazon

As the title's play on words would suggest, this blue, red, and white deck favors sees you proliferating counters and buffing artefacts with the help of the starship Inspirit and its sentient computer navigator, Kilo.

Play boosters

As per usual, the backbone of this set is the Play Booster range. There are two ways to get them here; individually, or in a larger box.

Play Booster | View at TCGPlayer

Each pack you get for MTG Edge of Eternities features 14 cards and a guaranteed Shining Foil. You also get between 1 and 4 cards of rarity Rare or higher.

Play Booster Box | View at Amazon

If you want to build up your own Edge of Eternities decks or would simply like the most efficient way of gathering Play Boosters, this is the way to go. There are 30 of them here.

Collector boosters

As with most sets, MTG Edge of Eternities includes Collector Booster packs with special card art you won't be able to get anywhere else. Like the Play equivalent, you can grab Collector Boosters by themselves or in a box.

Collector Booster | View at Amazon

Each individual pack contains a total of 15 cards, 5 of which are rarity Rare or higher. You can also get between 0 and 3 Galaxy Foil cards, though that's not a guarantee.

Collector Booster Box | View at Amazon

You're getting 12 Collector Booster packs in each box, and as usual, every pack has 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher alongside a chance of up to 3 Galaxy Foil cards (though you might not get any, so bear that in mind).

Bundles and prerelease

Looking to get started on your galaxy-dominating deck as quickly as possible? You can pick up prerelease boxes at special prerelease events, followed by bundles that provide players with a handful of Play Boosters and accessories.

Bundle | View at Amazon

As per usual for Magic, the MTG Edge of Eternities Bundle include 9 Play Booster packs, 5 Traditional Foil and 15 nonfoil Basic Land cards, a die, and themed storage box.

Prerelease | View at TCGPlayer

If you attend a prerelease event for MTG Edge of Eternities (or get lucky browsing certain retailers online like Walmart), you can get your hands on the prerelease box with its 6 Play Boosters, a Traditional Foil Rare/Mythic card, and a spindown life counter.

MTG Edge of Eternities mechanics

- 'Spacecraft' cards being introduced

- Shock lands are back

- Restrictions lifted on Commanders

We don't have loads of detail yet on what's new for MTG Edge of Eternities, but seeing as it introduces a radically different setting, I suspect more than a few new gameplay options are going to be available. Here's what we know so far.

Spacecraft: As is only right for a set concerning space, vessels to traverse the cosmos play a big part of this set. These act a bit like vehicles but use the 'station' rule, wherein you tap a creature to charge up your ship. The Spacecraft then becomes a powerful artefact creature... which can also lead your Commander deck. Commander changes: With the addition of Spacecraft and their ability to head up your Commander deck, you can now choose any legendary card with a printed power and toughness to lead. Shock lands return: We got our first glimpse of shock lands decades ago, and they're being given a fresh spin for Edge of Eternities. You can pay 2 life when they enter, or they must be put down tapped.

MTG Edge of Eternities story

- Features a vast new universe

- Incredibly in-depth worldbuilding

- A world of space travel & technology

As a vast new MTG setting, there's a lot to dive into when it comes to the Edge of Eternities story. To translate: prepare yourself for all-new planets, all-new factions to fight over them, and all-new characters we can fall in love with.

You can catch up with the official narrative via episode 1, but get your popcorn first. This is an exhaustive trip through exposition and world-building that gives us the barest hint of a vast universe. In terms of scale and tone, it reminds me of the Destiny video game series; it's very cerebral and interactive (you'll see what I mean when you visit episode 1) with just a whiff of humor. One of the main characters Sami, is on the hunt for their cat, for example.

In terms of a broad overview, the Sothera system's sun has gone supernova after the meddling of a black hole cult. This leaves Pinnacle - an alliance of spacefaring species, a bit like Star Trek's Federation - to pick up the pieces.

So far as familiar faces go, the only confirmed one so far is the villainous Tezzeret. He's somehow found his way to this universe (called 'the Edge' because it sits on the border of the multiverse), but his motivations are unknown.

