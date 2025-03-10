Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy products

Trying to figure out where to buy MTG Final Fantasy? You're not alone! It's about to be the first Universes Beyond release since the move to make UB sets Standard-legal, but really, that's just one of many reasons why players, collectors, fans, and resellers (boo!) are flocking to add these products to their carts.



This crossover between one of the best card games and one of the most beloved video games series was bound to attract folks in droves. As a result, pre-order stock is selling like hot cakes and it's pretty darn difficult actually figure out where to buy MTG Final Fantasy. That's why the team and I have rounded up every listing we can find.

It's worth noting that some of the prices here have become wildly inflated, including the Commander decks and Collector Booster Box. If something costs an outrageous amount of money, don't bite - it's a cheeky reseller taking advantage of scarcity. Indeed, it may as well be daylight robbery.

Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy: US

Starter Kit | $19.99

Bundle | $79.99

Collector Booster | OOS

Play Booster Display Box | OOS

Gift Bundle | OOS

Collector Booster Display Box | OOS



Commander decks



Limit Break | OOS

Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Counter Blitz | OOS

Revival Trance | OOS



Amazon's struggling with MTG Final Fantasy stock right now, with most items being unavailable at the time of writing. Still, it's one of the biggest retailers in the world so is likely to get more before long. Plus the Starter Kit is still up for grabs at its usual price, as is the bundle.

Play Booster | $7.99

Starter Kit | $20.99

Revival Trance | $75.99

Bundle | $79.99

Play Booster Display Box | $227.99



Commander decks:



Collector Revival Trance | OOS

Limit Break | OOS

Collector Limit Break | OOS

Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Collector Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Counter Blitz | OOS

Collector Counter Blitz | OOS



Although most Commander decks are long gone (hopefully they return at some point), you can still get your hands on bundles and a Play Booster Box. They're not obscenely overpriced, either, so that's a tick in the win column.

Play Booster | $18.70

Starter Kit | $22.88

Collector Booster | $58.73

Prerelease | $64.60

Bundle | $78.80

Play Booster Display Box | $163.99

Gift Bundle | $174.58

Collector Booster Display Box | $622.43



Commander decks:



Limit Break | $145.64

Collector Limit Break | $499.67

Scions & Spellcraft | $121.32

Collector Scions & Spellcraft | $599.95

Counter Blitz | $115.32

Collector Counter Blitz | $489.95

Revival Trance | $89.74

Collector Revival Trance | $286.23



Yes, the entire MTG Final Fantasy collection is available here. But because TCGPlayer sells items from users, many of them are absurdly overpriced. The only one that feels in any way reasonable is the Starter Kit. Everything else has been inflated to kingdom come.

Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy: UK

Starter Kit | £15.99

Bundle | £60.99

Play Booster | £5.99

Play Booster Display Box | £174.99

Collector Booster | OOS

Collector Booster Display Box | OOS



Commander decks



Limit Break | OOS

Collector Limit Break | OOS

Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Collector Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Counter Blitz | OOS

Collector Counter Blitz | OOS

Revival Trance | OOS

Collector Revival Trance | OOS



Considering how difficult it is to find MTG Final Fantasy products, Amazon has a surprisingly decent array. The Commander decks are long gone, of course, but you can still get the Starter Kit, Bundle, and some Boosters.

Play Booster | £5.99

Starter Kit | £14.99

Bundle | £54.99

Bundle: Gift Edition | OOS

Play Booster Display Box | £169.99



Commander decks:



Revival Trance | £57.99

Collector Revival Trance | OOS

Limit Break | OOS

Collector Limit Break | OOS

Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Collector Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Counter Blitz | OOS

Collector Counter Blitz | OOS



Zavvi is pretty well stocked in the UK, which took me by surprise. Sure, all the Collector Commander Decks are gone, but Boosters and Bundles are available.

Play Booster Display Box | £152.79

Collector Booster (Japanese) | £27.99

Starter Kit | OOS



Commander decks:



Revival Trance | £51.89

Japanese Collector Revival Trance | £111.49

Limit Break | OOS

Japanese Collector Limit Break | £111.49

Scions & Spellcraft | OOS

Japanese Collector Scions & Spellcraft | £111.49

Counter Blitz | OOS

Japanese Collector Counter Blitz | £111.49



There's a surprising variety of content available at Zatu... but there's a catch. Namely, some of those Commander decks are Japanese.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

While you've been able to place your MTG Final Fantasy pre-orders since February, the set isn't due to release until June 13, 2025.



That said, you'll be able to experience the set in advance of the full release by attending prerelease events. The exact date for prerelease hasn't be announced as of yet, but judging by the usual timing of these, it should be about a week before the set drops: June 6.

If you're on the hunt for savings on Magic: The Gathering, check out our round-up of the best MTG deals! For recommendations on what to play next, don't miss the best board games or best 2-player board games.