Where to buy MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, including the hard-to-find Pizza Bundle

Considering how much buzz there is surrounding its surprise announcement, we can't be the only ones wondering where to buy MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards. Seeing as it combines some of pop culture's biggest names into one glorious crossover, it feels guaranteed to be popular.

That's why I'm hunting down any MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders available now. I'll also be suggesting retailers that I suspect will get MTG TMNT cards in based on previous releases, so they're worth keeping an eye on as we draw closer to release day.

To help you know what you're up against, I've listed each product that's going to be available for MTG TMNT as well. Because many of these are very desirable collector's items for fans of both Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the best card games, it's worth getting in early before they're snapped up ahead of the set's March 6, 2026 release date.

Anyway, as a wise man once said: Cowabunga!

Where to buy MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the US

As of right now, I'm only seeing MTG TMNT stock at Amazon in the US. I doubt it'll stay that way for long, though, so here are a few options I'd recommend keeping an eye out for. Based on previous Magic launches, they're likely to get pre-orders in before long.

Amazon

✅ Turtle Team-Up | $49.99

✅ Commander Deck | $69.99

✅ Bundle | $69.99

✅ Booster Box | $209.70



At the time of writing, Amazon is one of the few retailers to have MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders up for grabs. Even then, it doesn't have everything in the range (the Pizza Bundle is missing, for example).



Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

Zavvi

This retailer isn't always the best for TCG stock, but the UK version has MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders right now. That means it might come to the US Zavvi soon. Watch out!



Check stock at Zavvi Read more ▼

Miniature Market

While it doesn't have stock yet, I suspect this indie retailer will be one of the best sources of MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders. That's because it consistently cuts the prices of new items, so watch it like a hawk.



Check stock at Miniature Market Read more ▼

Walmart

There's nothing in the way of MTG TMNT pre-orders at Walmart yet, but give it time - I'm certain the store will get cards before long. Just be quick, because these listings are sure to eventually go up in price due to third-party sellers taking advantage of any scarcity.



Check stock at Walmart Read more ▼

Best Buy

I highly doubt that Best Buy is gonna miss out on MTG TMNT pre-orders, so even though they're not available yet, I suspect they will be soon. New sets traditionally are, so hang tight.



Check for stock at Best Buy Read more ▼

Target

I suspect we'll see MTG TMNT pre-orders at Target before long, but if previous sets are anything to go by, I wouldn't count on there being the best prices here. Keep it in your back pocket just in case.



Check stock at Target Read more ▼

Where to buy MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the UK

The UK is doing pretty well for itself so far as MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders go. Along with Amazon, I've spotted stock at Zavvi right now... including the hard-to-get Pizza Bundle.

Amazon

✅ Booster | £5.99

✅ Turtle Team-Up | £41.45

✅ Bundle | £60.99

✅ Commander Deck | £64.95

✅ Draft Night | £114.99

✅ Booster Box | £174.99



While the Pizza Bundle has been snapped up faster than a fresh pepperoni and mozzarella slice, everything else is still up for grabs in terms of MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders.



Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

Zavvi

✅ Booster | £5.99

✅ Collector Booster | £37.45

✅ Turtles Team-Up | £41.45

✅ Bundle | £60.99

✅ Commander Deck | £64.45

✅ Pizza Bundle | £83.45

✅ Draft Night | £114.99

✅ Booster Box | £164.99



Zavvi doesn't always stick the landing when it comes to TCG stock, but it's nailed the MTG TMNT pre-orders. In fact, you can even grab the Pizza Bundle here.



Check stock at Zavvi Read more ▼

Wayland Games

This indie retailer has fast become one of my go-to choices for TCG stock, and I'm hoping it'll be no different for MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pre-orders.



Check stock at Wayland Games Read more ▼

Magic Madhouse

Typically speaking, Magic Madhouse is a reliable source of MTG pre-orders. Check in every now and then to see if it gets Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stock as a result.



Check stock at Magic Madhouse Read more ▼

Zatu Games

Much like Magic Madhouse and Wayland Games, Zatu should be a reliable source of MTG TMNT pre-orders as well. It certainly has been for every other set.



Check stock at Zatu Games Read more ▼

MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FAQ

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

What's the price for MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? If you're based in the US, you can expect to pay between $49 and $210 for Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards, depending on what you choose. Here's an exact breakdown.



Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $69.99

Bundle: $69.99

Pizza Bundle: $99.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Turtle Team-Up: $49.99



We don't have UK details yet, but I'll update this section as soon as we do.

When does MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come out? You can expect to get your hands on MTG TMNT cards as of March 6, 2026 - that's the official tabletop release date. However, Arena players will be able to try it slightly earlier on March 3, 2026.

For more tabletop recommendations, why not try the best board games? It's also worth checking out the latest board game deals if you want a price cut.