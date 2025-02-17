Best MTG deals for February 2025

Want the best MTG deals? You're in the right place. The GamesRadar+ bargain-hunters and I make it our business to track down the most tempting offers on Magic: The Gathering, and you'll find reductions on all the latest sets below.

Considering how expensive this hobby can get, any kind of discount comes in very handy. No matter whether you want to build all-new decks, add to existing ones, or boost your collection of display cards, the cost of Magic can spiral faster than an aggro red deck. However, it doesn't have to. There are plenty of MTG deals out there if you know where to look, and that's where we come in. We bring you the best prices on one of the best card games each and every month. Pop back every now and then to see what's new.

Wondering where we get these discounts? You can learn more in the 'how we find deals' section, but it's a blend of us personally trawling trusted retailers and our in-house software automatically flagging the lowest possible prices.

How we find MTG deals

Although it's easy to find discounts, not all of them are created equal. So, how do we pin down the best MTG deals? Here's a brief summary of our process:

🛒 We browse trusted retailers personally

Although some of the discounts on this page are found by our deal-hunting software, we also begin each week by trawling trusted retailers ourselves. If there's an offer we'd be interested in buying as fans, it gets included within the 'Editor's choice' section above.

💻 We check in with our dedicated software

We're lucky on GamesRadar+ to have bespoke deal-hunting software, and this automatically browses a host of stores to find the lowest available prices on specific items.

💲 We use price-matching software

As a way of ensuring all our deals are up to snuff, we run them through price comparison software like CamelCamelCamel that informs us about a product's lowest price, average cost, and more.

🏪 We compare with other retailers

Before posting a deal here, we'll make sure we check in with rival stores to make sure we're providing you with the lowest available price. You'll see the result of this in the 'price check' section of each deal block.

MTG deals FAQ

Where can I find MTG deals on singles? If you want specific, individual cards, you're better off checking with dedicated stores like TCGPlayer or, if you're based in the UK, Magic Madhouse. These are a great source of reductions on cards across numerous sets, and they haven't failed me yet.

Should you wait until Black Friday or Prime Day for MTG deals? While you can get some cracking MTG deals during sales season (and they're some of the best offers overall), that isn't to say you should wait until then. I've seen excellent savings, including record low prices, throughout the year. The key is checking in with price-matching sites like CamelCamelCamel to see if something is actually a bargain or not. Some retailers claim that a product is good value when it isn't (or they artificially inflate prices so that any discount seems bigger), and that's why it's worth verifying before hitting checkout.

