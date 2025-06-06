Jaipur review: "Lightning in a bottle"

It may seem simple compared to other card games, but don't be fooled; Jaipur is one of the most elegantly straightforward yet engaging titles around. It's perfect for taking with you on the go, is endlessly replayable, and isn't too taxing to learn or play.

There's something moreish about Jaipur.

More specifically, one match is never enough. Even if I just had my arse handed to me, I'm always keen to reset and go again when the final totals are tallied; Jaipur is that kind of game. I'd go so far as to say it's lightning in a bottle, actually. It has enough depth to keep you invested over the course of countless sessions, but is easy-going enough not to take up much brain-space.

I hadn't expected to fall so hard for it. Jaipur was never on my radar despite the years I've spent reviewing the best card games, and it was only recommended as an afterthought when I visited a board game café many moons ago. I was hooked enough to sling it straight onto my wishlist then and there, which rarely happens.

So, should you buy Jaipur today even though it's been kicking around since 2009? Abso-bloody-lutely. If you ask me, it deserves a spot in every collection and is one of the best board games overall.

Jaipur features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $24.99 / £19.99 Ages 10+ Game type Open draft Players 2 Lasts 20mins Complexity Low Designers Sébastien Pauchon Publisher Space Cowboys Play if you enjoy Lost Cities, Splendor, 7 Wonders Duel

2-player trading game

Collect and trade goods for points

Hard-wearing components make it great for travel

Players step into the shoes of rival businesspeople from the Indian city of Jaipur, and your aim is to become the best – thus earning the privilege of becoming your maharaja's personal trader. Put simply: earn the most points to win.

How you do that is your choice. There are a wealth of goods available for purchase at the market, and you'll sell those on for a profit. The trouble is, these items lose their value as more of them are sold… so you'll have to be quick if you want to make a killing. Once three stacks of goods are gone, the round ends and you count up your earnings. Whoever has the most is awarded a 'seal of excellence,' and victory is yours if you collect two of these.

Jaipur has an elegance to match such straightforward mechanics. Its cards are vibrant and the artwork (displaying piles of luxurious items from gold to silk) is as sumptuous as the open-air market of your dreams. The tokens are equally stylish, and they're sturdy enough to survive plenty of use.

Thankfully, these are stored in dedicated slots within the box. Unlike other games I could name, they won't be rattling loose when not in use.

Gameplay

Easy to learn, but versatile in play

Constantly evolving strategies

You can't add extra players, unfortunately

The central premise of Jaipur is selling, but how you do that will define whether you win or lose. Do you buy cheap items like shoes and sell them off quickly? Or should you wait for more expensive items and pawn them at a huge profit, with the risk your opponent will beat you to the punch? It's a balancing act with no right answer, and that pressure keeps you invested from start to finish.

Yes, Jaipur is mechanically simple. But that doesn't mean it's boring. As an example, you can collect a single goods card each turn or draw all of the camels lying face up in the market. Besides giving you bonus points at the end of every round if you gather the most of them, these act as jokers and can be used to claim multiple goods at once. However, grabbing them refreshes the market with new cards… which potential gives your rival exactly what they need on their next go.

This is Jaipur all over; it's a dance with your opponent where you're reacting to the other's strategy moment by moment. Flexibility is your most valuable tool as a result, particularly because there's no guarantee they won't see what you're doing and scupper your efforts.

My one criticism is that you can't increase the player-count. Jaipur is designed with two people in mind, and it just won't work if you crowbar in extra players (this is a shame, because it'd be a blast with more people). Still, this laser-focus means it's a great 2-player option – one of the best 2-player board games, in fact.

Should you buy Jaipur?

I think Jaipur is one of those games everyone should own. It's incredibly compelling despite being so straightforward, can be replayed endlessly, and isn't going to get boring anytime soon.

There are deeper games with similar mechanics, like Splendor, but few can match Jaipur's tantalizing blend of speed, immediacy, and replayability. Plus, its short run-time and portability make it ideal for everything from a lazy night in to vacation play.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Game mechanics Jaipur's core loop isn't complicated, but it still manages to seize you by the collar thanks to its versatile trading system. 4/5 Accessibility Simple but very effective trading mechanics make Jaipur easy to get your head around. 5/5 Replayability It's not quite as deep as other board games for 2 players, but the fact that your strategy will always evolve depending on what's available and what your opponent does means it has longevity to spare. 4/5 Setup and pack-down Seeing as it's a deck of cards and tokens, you can set up and put away Jaipur in a fraction of the time other games would take. 5/5 Component quality Although the cardboard box is likely to get scuffed if you take it on the go, Jaipur's components and cards aren't going to wear out anytime soon. 4/5

Buy it if...

✅ You want something replayable

Seeing as your tactics will change depending on which cards are drawn, the ones you have in your hand, and what your opponent goes for, Jaipur has legs.

✅ You want a travel game

Like to play on the go? Jaipur doesn't take up much room packed away or in use on the table, so it makes an ideal choice for slinging in a backpack or suitcase.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a bigger multiplayer game

Unfortunately for us, Jaipur can only be played with two people – it doesn't work if you add more players.

❌ You want a deeper strategy game

Its accessibility is also a weakness, depending on what kind of experience you want.

How we tested Jaipur

I've been playing Jaipur avidly for years now, and have battled against different people in that time across a variety of environments from home to vacation – you could say I've well and truly lived with it.

