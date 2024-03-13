Magic: The Gathering ban list March 2024

If you're hoping to go head to head with fellow Magic: The Gathering players at a local tournament or event, you'll probably put a lot of effort into making your deck more powerful. But what if I told you your deck could be too powerful to play? Bad news: if it contains any cards from the MTG ban list, you'll have to go back to the drawing board.



Magic: The Gathering has an active community and a scene that is constantly evolving and changing. This is part of why it's one of the best card games. As part of this, if certain cards are majorly disrupting the balance of the game or producing an overreliance on a singular metagame. they can be banned in sanctioned play.

Latest changes As of March 11, 2023:

Ponder is unrestricted in Vintage.

Violent Outburst is banned in Modern.

Next MTG ban list update expected May 13, 2023.

They may still be fair game in casual games with friends, but don't expect to show up to your local game store with a deck full of banned cards and get away with it.

There are particular cards which are banned across all forms of sanctioned play due to their racially or culturally offensive content but outside of these exceptions, the cards that wind up being subjected to a ban or restriction differ from format to format. Here are the full ban lists for each Magic: The Gathering format.

Magic:The Gathering Standard ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Viko Menezes)

As a format that solely encompasses the previous three years of MTG's catalogue, Standard has a relatively short list of banned cards. This list includes:

The Meathook Massacre

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Invoke Despair

Reckoner Bankbuster

Magic:The Gathering Modern ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Carl Critchlow)

The Modern format allows players to construct decks with cards from Eighth Edition (released Summer 2003) onwards. However, it doesn't allow for the following banned cards:

Ancient Den

Arcum's Astrolabe

Birthing Pod

Blazing Shoal

Bridge From Below

Chrome Mox

Cloudpost

Dark Depths

Deathrite Shaman

Dig Through Time

Dread Return

Eye of Ugin

Faithless Looting

Field of the Dead

Fury

Gitaxian Probe

Glimpse of Nature

Golgari Grave-Troll

Great Furnace

Green Sun's Zenith

Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

Hypergenesis

Krark-Clan Ironworks

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mental Misstep

Mox Opal

Mycosynth Lattice

Mystic Sanctuary

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Ponder

Punishing Fire

Rite of Flame

Seat of the Synod

Second Sunrise

Seething Song

Sensei's Divining Top

Simian Spirit Guide

Skullclamp

Splinter Twin

Summer Bloom

Tibalt's Trickery

Treasure Cruise

Tree of Tales

Umezawa's Jitte

Up the Beanstalk

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Vault of Whispers

Violent Outburst

Yorion, Sky Nomad

Magic:The Gathering Vintage ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Mark Tedin)

Vintage allows for almost all printed cards from Magic: The Gathering's thirty-plus year history, with the following exceptions:

Chaos Orb

Falling Star

Shahrazad

All cards that have the card type Conspiracy

Adrian's Valor

Advantageous Proclamation

Assemble Rank and Vile

Backup Plan

Brago's Favor

Double Stroke

Echoing Boom

Emissary's Ploy

Hired Heist

Hold the Perimeter

Hymn of the Wilds

Immediate Action

Incendiary Dissent

Iterative Analysis

Muzio's Preparations

Natural Unity

Power Play

Secret Summoning

Secrets of Paradise

Sentinel Dispatch

Sovereign Realm

Summoner's Bond

Unexpected Potential

Weight Advantage

Worldknit

All cards that reference "playing for ante"

Amulet of Quoz

Bronze Tablet

Contract from Below

Darkpact

Demonic Attorney

Jeweled Bird

Rebirth

Tempest Efreet

Timmerian Fiends

Restricted cards are cards which you may only have one copy of in both your main deck and your sideboard. At it stands, Vintage is the only Magic: The Gathering format with a restricted list.



The restricted card list for Vintage consists of:

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Black Lotus

Brainstorm

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Flash

Gitaxian Probe

Golgari Grave-Troll

Gush

Imperial Seal

Karn, the Great Creator

Library of Alexandria

Lion's Eye Diamond

Lodestone Golem

Lotus Petal

Mana Crypt

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Merchant Scroll

Mind's Desire

Monastery Mentor

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystic Forge

Mystical Tutor

Narset, Parter of Veils

Necropotence

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Thorn of Amethyst

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Trinisphere

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Yawgmoth's Will

Magic:The Gathering Legacy ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Mark Tedin)

Like Vintage, Legacy allows for players to use cards dating all the way back to 1993. However, it has significantly more card bans. The banned cards in Legacy are:

Ancestral Recall

Arcum's Astrolabe

Balance

Bazaar of Baghdad

Black Lotus

Channel

Chaos Orb

Deathrite Shaman

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Earthcraft

Expressive Iteration

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Frantic Search

Gitaxian Probe

Goblin Recruiter

Gush

Hermit Druid

Imperial Seal

Library of Alexandria

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mana Crypt

Mana Drain

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Mind Twist

Mishra’s Workshop

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystical Tutor

Necropotence

Oath of Druids

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Sensei's Divining Top

Shahrazad

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Survival of the Fittest

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Underworld Breach

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

White Plume Adventurer

Windfall

Wrenn and Six

Yawgmoth's Bargain

Yawgmoth's Will

Zirda, the Dawnwaker

All cards that have the card type Conspiracy

Adrian's Valor

Advantageous Proclamation

Assemble Rank and Vile

Backup Plan

Brago's Favor

Double Stroke

Echoing Boom

Emissary's Ploy

Hired Heist

Hold the Perimeter

Hymn of the Wilds

Immediate Action

Incendiary Dissent

Iterative Analysis

Muzio's Preparations

Natural Unity

Power Play

Secret Summoning

Secrets of Paradise

Sentinel Dispatch

Sovereign Realm

Summoner's Bond

Unexpected Potential

Weight Advantage

Worldknit

All cards that reference "playing for ante"

Amulet of Quoz

Bronze Tablet

Contract from Below

Darkpact

Demonic Attorney

Jeweled Bird

Rebirth

Tempest Efreet

Timmerian Fiends

Magic:The Gathering Commander ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Todd Lockwood)

These cards are banned in sanctioned Commander games and can't be used a player's Commander or be present anywhere in their deck or sideboard:

All cards that have the card type Conspiracy

Adrian's Valor

Advantageous Proclamation

Assemble Rank and Vile

Backup Plan

Brago's Favor

Double Stroke

Echoing Boom

Emissary's Ploy

Hired Heist

Hold the Perimeter

Hymn of the Wilds

Immediate Action

Incendiary Dissent

Iterative Analysis

Muzio's Preparations

Natural Unity

Power Play

Secret Summoning

Secrets of Paradise

Sentinel Dispatch

Sovereign Realm

Summoner's Bond

Unexpected Potential

Weight Advantage

Worldknit

All cards that reference "playing for ante"

Amulet of Quoz

Bronze Tablet

Contract from Below

Darkpact

Demonic Attorney

Jeweled Bird

Rebirth

Tempest Efreet

Timmerian Fiends

Magic:The Gathering Block ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Jim Nelson)

As each block uses different sets, each block in the Block MTG format has its own list of banned cards. These are:

Innistrad-Avacyn Restored

Intangible Virtue

Lingering Souls

Mirrodin

Aether Vial

Ancient Den

Arcbound Ravager

Darksteel Citadel

Disciple of the Vault

Great Furnace

Seat of the Synod

Tree of Tales

Vault of Whispers

Skullclamp

Masques

Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero

Rishadan Port

Urza

Gaea's Cradle

Memory Jar

Serra's Sanctum

Time Spiral

Tolarian Academy

Voltaic Key

Windfall

Tempest

Cursed Scroll

Mirage

Squandered Resources

Ice Age

Amulet of Quoz

Thawing Glaciers

Zuran Orb

Magic:The Gathering Pauper ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Rebecca Guay)

The list of legal cards in Pauper includes cards that are of Common rarity. What it doesn't include are these banned cards:

Aarakocra Sneak

Arcum's Astrolabe

Atog

Bonder's Ornament

Chatterstorm

Cloud of Faeries

Cloudpost

Cranial Plating

Daze

Disciple of the Vault

Empty the Warrens

Fall from Favor

Frantic Search

Galvanic Relay

Gitaxian Probe

Grapeshot

Gush

High Tide

Hymn to Tourach

Invigorate

Monastery Swiftspear

Mystic Sanctuary

Peregrine Drake

Prophetic Prism

Sinkhole

Sojourner's Companion

Stirring Bard

Temporal Fissure

Treasure Cruise

Underdark Explorer

Vicious Battlerager

Magic:The Gathering Pioneer ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Eytan Zana)

Pioneer supports the use of cards from 2012's Return to Ravnica onwards, although these cards are banned in the format:

Balustrade Spy

Bloodstained Mire

Expressive Iteration

Felidar Guardian

Field of the Dead

Flooded Strand

Geological Appraiser

Inverter of Truth

Karn, the Great Creator

Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Leyline of Abundance

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Polluted Delta

Teferi, Time Raveler

Undercity Informer

Underworld Breach

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Walking Ballista

Wilderness Reclamation

Windswept Heath

Winota, Joiner of Forces

Wooded Foothills

Magic:The Gathering Historic ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

This non-rotating format is only playable on MTG Arena, and has the following cards on its ban list:

Agent of Treachery

Blood Moon

Bloodstained Mire

Brainstorm

Channel

Counterspell

Dark Ritual

Demonic Tutor

Field of the Dead

Flooded Strand

Intruder Alarm

Land Tax

Lightning Bolt

Memory Lapse

Natural Order

Necropotence

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Polluted Delta

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Show and Tell

Sneak Attack

Spreading Seas

Swords to Plowshares

Thassa's Oracle

Tibalt's Trickery

Time Warp

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Wilderness Reclamation

Windswept Heath

Wooded Foothills

Magic:The Gathering Timeless ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Timeless is the digital-only equivalent to Vintage. As such, it has a relatively short ban list.

Channel

Demonic Tutor

Tibalt’s Trickery

Magic:The Gathering Brawl ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

This twist on Commander only allows for Standard legal cards. As well as this, the following cards are banned in Brawl:

Agent of Treachery

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic Tutor

Drannith Magistrate

Field of the Dead

Gideon's Intervention

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Meddling Mage

Natural Order

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Phyrexian Revoker

Pithing Needle

Runed Halo

Sorcerous Spyglass

Tainted Pact

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

Magic:The Gathering Explorer ban list

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / John Avon)

This MTG Arena exclusive format, like Pioneer, permits cards from as far back as Return to Ravnica. These are the cards on the Explorer ban list:

Expressive Iteration

Field of the Dead

Geological Appraiser

Karn, The Great Creator

Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Leyline of Abundance

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Teferi, Time Raveler

Tibalt's Trickery

Underworld Breach

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Wilderness Reclamation

Winota, Joiner of Forces

Magic:The Gathering Alchemy ban list

There are currently no cards specifically banned in the Alchemy format.