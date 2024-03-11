Everything you need to know about MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction

It's almost time to grab the bull by the horns and tackle MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction, but what makes this set tick?

There's certainly enough reason to get involved. You could be hoping to add a little bit of Western flair to your existing Magic collection. Heck, this could be your first time moseying into the wild world of one of the best card games. Either way, MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction promises to be a rootin' tootin' release that's well worth checking out.



In preparation for the set's release, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the good, the bad, and the ugly — everything from the set's release date and story to its new mechanics. You'll also want to be on the look out for the best pre-order deals. You're in luck, pardner! We've got all of this and more below, so saddle up for all the MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction info you need below!



What is MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering with a cowboy twist

Commander decks and Collector/Play boosters available

Second standard set released in 2024

While MTG Fallout debuted this month, Outlaws of Thunder Junction will be the first premier Magic: The Gathering release following MTG Murders at Karlov Manor back in February. This release also marks the first set in Magic history that is dedicated to the Western genre.

[Outlaws of Thunder Junction] was designed first as a villains set, second as a Western genre set. Mark Rosewater

Don't expect to play Sheriff 'round these parts though. Outlaws of Thunder Junction centres around a posse of villains from all across the MTG universe hoping to pull off a major heist.

With this in mind, you can expect to see some established Magic: The Gathering ne'er-do-wells reimagined using kooky Spaghetti Western tropes.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Victor Maury)

We don't have long before this Wild West-themed set hits shelves, More spefically, debut and previews for MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction are set to begin March 26 and will continue until April 5. You'll be able to play digitally when Outlaws of Thunder Junction is added to MTG Arena on April 16, but you won't be able to get your hands on the physical decks until April 19.



Here's the full MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction release schedule:



Story begins: March 18

Debut and previews begin: March 26

Card gallery and previews complete: April 5

MTG Arena release: March 16

Tabletop release: March 19

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction products

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Kieran Yanner)

Four Commander decks

Collector Boosters

Play Boosters

Because this is a 'main' set, MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction gets the full red-carpet treatment so far as products go. There are Commander decks, more boosters than you can shake a six-shooter at, and the usual bundles. That means there will be something to suit you regardless of how you like to play Magic: The Gathering.

Here's everything featured in the MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction range.

Commander decks (x4)

The preconstructed Commander decks are the stars of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. These four decks are Most Wanted, Quick Draw, Grand Larceny, and Desert Bloom. All — with the exception of Quick Draw — are tricolor.



As with any Commander deck, they contain 100 cards. However, you also get 10 tokens, a life counter, and a bonus Collector Booster Sample Pack which will give you a chance to get your hands on some mighty pretty foils and alternate art cards.

We've yet to see card lists or full details on mechanics, but each deck's blurb does give a clue as to what we can expect from play.

Most Wanted | View on Amazon

Most Wanted's face commander, Olivia Voldaren, made her debut in Innistrad. Her Mardu (white-black-red) deck promises a Treasure ramp engine which will help you get more power out on the field.

Quick Draw | View on Amazon

True to the Izzet (red-blue) archetype, Quick Draw has a strong focus on spell-slinging. Load up on combos of Instants and Sorceries and unleash a world of hurt on your opponents.

Grand Larceny | View on Amazon

With Grand Larceny, you not only benefit from the strengths of your own deck but the strengths of your opponents' decks too. Delight in stealing a card from out under their noses and using it against them.

Desert Bloom | View on Amazon

Aside from some ridiculously cute baby cactusfolk, this deck delivers a system of discarding lands and having them regenerate to your benefit.

Collector boosters

If you're something of a magpie when it comes to Magic: The Gathering, Collector Boosters are for you. Each one of these 15-card packs include a range of Rare cards, foils, and alternate art treatments. Six of these are alternate border cards like the Breaking News bonus sheet. It's worth noting that textured foils are exclusive to this product, so be sure to pick up some Collector Boosters if you have their eye on those cards.

Collector Booster | View on Amazon

This single Collector Booster offers at least 5 cards of Rare or higher rarity, and 3 very snazzy Breaking News cards.

Collector Booster Box | View on Amazon

With 12 Collector Boosters totalling at 180 cards, this box is hefty haul with a hefty price tag to match. It's the perfect chunk of treasure for a hardcore collector.

Play boosters

Outlaws of Thunder Junction's 14-card Play Boosters are the best way to come across the set's Breaking News and The Big Score bonus sheets. These unique card treatments are the perfect accomplice to any crime you have planned on the battlefield.

Play Booster | View on Amazon If you're feelin' lucky, pick up a single Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster and have a standoff with your opponents.

Play Booster Pack | View on Amazon Okay, so you're feeling really lucky. Take three times the chances and pop open this 42 card Play Booster Pack.

Play Booster Bundle | View on Amazon This bundle delivers nine Play Boosters (for a total of 126 cards), 30 gorgeous full art land cards, a life counter, and a nifty storage box.



Play Booster Box | View on Amazon The Play Booster Box is a whole vault of Outlaws of Thunder Junction goodness consisting of 504 cards. While it may be pricey, it's ideal for those want to do some major deck construction.



MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction mechanics

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Francis Tneh)

Introduces new Crime and Plot mechanics

'The Big Score' subset with unique set symbol and code

'Breaking News' bonus sheet included in Play boosters

Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime. Reminder text for the Crime mechanic

Along with some quirky cactusfolk and many, many Stetson hats, you can expect the introduction of at least two new mechanics in Outlaws of Thunder Junction. While we haven't gotten any insight into what Plot entails, we have gotten a chance to investigate the new Crime mechanic.

In the contexts of Magic: The Gathering, a Crime is any spell or ability that targets opponents or any of their cards. Crime doesn't always pay but given the heroes of this set like to play it fast and loose with the law, committing a Crime is sometimes heavily incentivized. While you can be punished, you can just as easily get away scot-free.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In addition to getting to grips with Outlaws of Thunder Junction's story and mechanics, details on Thunder Junction's bonus sheets and subsets are particularly relevant for collectors and non-casual players.



There are five subsets in Outlaws of Thunder Junction:



Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Code: OTJ

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Set Code: OTC

Breaking News Set Code: OTP

The Big Score Set Code: BIG

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction story

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Matt Zellinger)

This set features a Wild-West fantasy plane...

Villainous vault-hunters in search of gold and glory...

And a particularly tense family reunion

While the events of the Phyrexian Invasion left the multiverse reeling, it did have one positive effect in the development of the Omenpaths. These channels of planar travel might be volatile and unpredictable, but with that risk comes reward. And as it turns out, that reward can be very, very valuable.



This brings us to Thunder Junction, a Wild West plane housing a legendary vault which promises fabulous riches to any bad son of a gun able to hunt it down and crack it open.



Naturally, there are plenty of power-hungry outlaws ready to try their hand at securing this loot, but Thunder Junction's most-wanted is Oko. A Planeswalker, Oko has assembled a band of desperados to assist him in his hunt for the vault of Thunder Junction, including familiar faces like Vraska, Tiny Bones, and Rakdos.



We see another returning character in Kellan, Oko's son. Finally successful in his attempts to find his father, Kellan will have another challenge to overcome — will he join his deadbeat dad in his dastardly deeds or stand against him?

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction spoilers

Best MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction deals

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Filip Burburan)

You can now pre-order MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction from all the usual places, and no Commander decks have sold out just yet. It's only a matter of time until that happens, though; a popular deck going out of stock almost everywhere is unfortunately a common occurrence, as seen with some of Ixalan's Veloci-Ramp-Tor pack and certain MTG Fallout releases. For this set, we'd be very surprised if the Grand Larceny deck doesn't fly off shelves. Just look at that moody hunk of armor and capes on the cover.

Sadly, we haven't seen any deals yet - everything's still going for full price. However, that will change as release day approaches and certain Commander decks start to sell for less because they're not as sought-after.

Either way, we'll keep an eye out and update you as and when something changes. In the meantime, our bargain-hunting software below will keep you informed on the current lowest price for each item in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

