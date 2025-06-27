Sonic races into Magic: The Gathering with a surprise limited run, and you can guarantee they're gonna sell out fast

It seems as if everyone's favorite hedgehog is sprinting straight for your MTG deck, because Sonic is coming to Magic: The Gathering.

The blue blur is joining one of the best card games as a Secret Lair drop (AKA a limited collector series) with three waves of cards spanning the entire Sonic saga. These will go up for pre-order via the Secret Lair store on July 14 at 9am PT, so you'll want to hustle over there sharpish if you'd like to grab them.

Revealed by our friends over at IGN, the blue blur's three Secret Lair drops focus on different parts of his mythos. The first is called 'Friends & Foes,' and it focuses on the core cast of characters ranging from Sonic himself to Shadow and Dr. Eggman. The second is titled 'Chasing Adventure' and reinvents classic MTG cards, while the third ('Turbo Gear') brings a load of artefacts into play.

Here's a breakdown of everything heading our way.

Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

The first wave brings us Sonic and co as Magic cards with "original art, including some from fan-favorite Sonic artists doing their first-ever work for Magic: The Gathering cards."



- 1x Super State

- 1x Knuckles the Echidna

- 1x Amy Rose

- 1x Dr. Eggman

- 1x Miles ‘Tails’ Prower

- 1x Shadow the Hedgehog

- 1x Sonic the Hedgehog

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

The second drop is all about giving classic MTG cards a Sonic-style spin. This includes "a new Sol Ring to a charming new Treasure token."



- 1x Generous Gift

- 1x Open the Armory

- 1x Fabricate

- 1x Deadly Dispute

- 1x Unexpected Windfall

- 1x Sol Ring

- 1x Treasure token

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

This wave adds a Sonic twist on MTG artifacts, and "this drop is designed to seamlessly pair with the Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop. Want to pair the Knuckles card with The Reaver Cleaver as “Knuckles’s Gloves” for the ultimate knockout punch? Well, this drop unlocks that possibility!"



- 1x The Reaver Cleaver as "Knuckles’s Gloves"

- 1x Swiftfoot Boots as "Air Shoes"

- 1x Myr Battlesphere as "Egg Hammer"

- 1x Hammer of Nazahn as "Piko Piko Hammer"

- 1x Lightning Greaves as "Power Sneakers"

- 1x Weatherlight as "Tornado, Sonic’s Biplane"

- 1x Myr token as "Egg Pawn"

Because Secret Lair are only sold while stocks last, I have a strong suspicion these are going to be snapped up faster than Sonic grabs golden rings. Still, at least there will be two versions to choose between, giving you double the opportunity; you can get regular cards ($29.99) and foil ($39.99) editions.

