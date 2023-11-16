What is the best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? There are plenty of assault rifles to choose from in the latest Call of Duty game, but the MTZ-556 is the best to use when you want to get up close and personal with enemies. It has the fastest fire rate out of all the fully automatic assault rifles and as a result, is included in our list of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns. Here's the best MTZ-556 loadout in MW3, along with how to unlock the gun in the first place and the best class to use alongside it.

How to unlock the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The MTZ-556 is unlocked as soon as you rank up to level 12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, which means you don't have to wait very long for it at all. While some guns are now part of the Modern Warfare 3 armory unlocks system, which means they're not unlocked via leveling up at all, that isn't the case for the MTZ-556, so you can start using it after just a few games, because it shouldn't take you long to reach level 12.

It's the second assault rifle you'll get your hands on, which means that if the SVA 545 isn't quite working out for you, and you don't fancy rocking the Striker in the SMG slot instead, you can whip this out pretty quickly. It only has 26 levels compared to the SVA 545 with 30, so it won't take quite as long to get it maxed out either.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Here is the best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

There are a few things to bear in mind with this loadout. The MTZ-556 naturally has lots of recoil because it's geared towards close-range engagements, so we want to try and manage that recoil while also retaining its ability to compete up close. It also has plenty of horizontal and vertical recoil, but lots of attachments only account for one type. So where we have the T51R Billeted Brake muzzle, it deals with lots of the vertical recoil, but the horizontal recoil is affected as a result. If this doesn't work for you, consider switching this attachment for a muzzle that goes the other way – the Purifier Muzzle Brake is a decent option. Alternatively, if you're running into too many enemies knowing where you are thanks to the radar, go for something suppressed that doesn't hinder the recoil too much.

The MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel is an absolute necessity because it does a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to ensuring the gun can compete at range, and the same goes for the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip, with the only con being a minor debuff to the aiming idle sway. All of these attachments are a huge help, but of course this means the gun goes without an optical sight, so if you're struggling with the iron sight, consider dropping the underbarrel or stock attachments in favour of an optic.

Best MTZ-556 class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use with the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Secondary: RGL-80

RGL-80 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: 2x Semtex

2x Semtex Field Upgrade: ACS

ACS Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

If you're running this class, you want to be playing the objective, there's no question about it. And there's nothing better to help you take those flags and hardpoints than loads of explosives. The Demolition Vest comes with an extra lethal slot – though you can replace the Semtex with Frag Grenades if you prefer – and the RGL-80 grenade launcher is a vital inclusion because you can clear an objective with ease. Plus there's no need for a pistol secondary as this MTZ-556 build is meant to do the job up close and from range.

Of course, the ACS is all about taking the objective too, while the Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots help with your accuracy. Finally, the Ghost T/V Camo will stop you from showing up on enemy UAVs. If you're having issues with enemies hearing your footsteps and knowing where you're coming from however, switch out the Stalker Boots for the Covert Sneakers instead.

That's everything you need to know about our best MTZ-556 loadout – make sure you also read up on how the Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass works in the new game, along with how to prestige in Modern Warfare 3 once you hit level 55. We've also got a guide to the best Katt-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3 if you want to use the best sniper in the game.

