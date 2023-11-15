When you hit level 55, you'll be wondering how to prestige in Modern Warfare 3, because the method hasn't changed for a while. However, the option is noticeably absent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at the moment, leading players to hit somewhat of a wall upon reaching the maximum rank in the game right now. So how do you prestige, and what happens when you do prestige? This is everything you need to know about prestiging in Modern Warfare 3 and exactly what's changed since last year.

How to use Modern Warfare 3 prestige

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

You've likely reached this guide because you've hit level 55 but can't figure out how to prestige, so I'll get the bad news out of the way first: at the time of writing, you cannot prestige yet in Modern Warfare 3. This is because prestiging isn't possible until Season 1 starts, which is currently scheduled to be at some point in December, although the exact date hasn't been confirmed.

When Season 1 starts, so does prestige for anyone who has reached level 55. You don't need to manually enter prestige – it will start automatically and you'll reach level 56, all the way to level 99 during Season 1. When Season 2 rolls around, you'll be able to go from level 100-149, and so on with each subsequent season. Here are all of the confirmed prestige ranks:

Season 1: 56-99

56-99 Season 2: 100-149

100-149 Season 3: 150-199

150-199 Season 4: 200-249

200-249 Season 5: 250+

The most important thing to clock here is that the process is automatic, because you no longer lose all of your weapons and attachments when you prestige. We don't have all of the details just yet – more light will be shed on the situation closer to the start of Season 1 – but we know that additional cosmetics such as calling cards and emblems will be available when you enter prestige, along with more difficult challenges to complete, so you still have something to strive towards.

Of course, the benefit of this is that once you've unlocked something, it stays unlocked – no need to grind through the levels to unlock all of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns again. The downside is that some players enjoy that grind, as you're forced into using the weapons available to you, which adds a little variety. You'll likely be able to keep all of your Modern Warfare 3 armory unlocks too, which is the brand new system introduced via daily challenges.

Keep your eyes peeled for that Season 1 announcement, as it will likely come with more details on the prestige system and how it works – we'll keep this guide updated as soon as we know more too.

