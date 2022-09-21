Everything we know about Warzone 2 proximity chat

Warzone 2 proximity chat is one of the many new features that will be active in both regular battle royale and the new DMZ mode, allowing all players to chat with changing volume and success based on their in-game distance. This’ll mean your allies will need to stay close by for tactical chatter, but you’ll also be able to hear your enemies talking and they can hear you. However, not much is known about this potentially game-changing feature, so here’s everything we know so far about proximity chat in Warzone 2.

What is proximity chat?

(Image credit: Activision)

Proximity chat was announced as a new feature during the recent Call of Duty Next event but very little else was mentioned about it. For anyone that doesn’t know, proximity chat is an in-game voice chat system that allows all players to communicate using a microphone but only when their in-game characters are close together. This means that hearing your squad and communicating effectively relies on sticking close together. Although, your enemies can also eavesdrop on your comms and use them against you.



This feature has been confirmed for Warzone 2, suggesting that it will appear in both the refreshed battle royale mode and the new DMZ mode – a PvPvE sandbox and extraction mode similar to Escape From Tarkov. Based on current information, it does not seem like proximity chat will be a feature in regular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and it’s not a feature in current Modern Warfare 2 beta.



Proximity chat can be both immersive for the layer of realism it provides, encouraging more thoughtful and tactical gameplay and can also lead to funny moments when opposing players interact on the virtual battlefield. However, this can also make for a poorer experience for more casual players who just want to chat and play with friends.

Can you turn off Warzone 2 proximity chat?

(Image credit: Activision)

No official word has come from the Call of Duty developers so we can’t say for certain if you will be able to turn off proximity chat. We assume that you will be able to turn it off since it’s usually optional in other similar games and not everyone has a microphone or wants to chat with random squadmates.



If you do turn it off, bear in mind that you won’t hear or be heard by any other players, so if you’re playing Warzone 2 with friends, you’ll probably need to be in some kind of party chat system to hear each other, whether that’s an Xbox or PlayStation party chat, or Discord call. Alternatively, make good use of the ping system to avoid using your mic.



There are a lot of unanswered questions about how specific elements of proximity chat and regular gameplay will mix, but we’ll likely have to wait until Warzone 2 launches on November 16 to find out. This guide will be updated with all the proximity chat details you need in Warzone 2 when they’re available.