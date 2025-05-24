Splitgate 2 confirms a 1-in-100 chance you might fart when crouching in the new Halo meets Portal FPS, and it needs to be seen to be believed

Players are discovering more than just portal-based tricks in Splitgate 2's new beta - they've found you can randomly let rip a loud, unmistakably pfft-y fart when you crouch.

You might remember Splitgate as the neat FPS often described as 'Halo meets Portal' on account of its old-school competitive arenas, sci-fi arsenal of weapons, and portals that you can place almost anywhere on the map to flank or trickshot foes.

Well, the free-to-play sequel's beta is out now and the developers managed to squeeze one butt-clenchingly important change to the formula: farty butts.

On social media, 1047 Games associate producer Jesse Griefenberg announced that there's a approximately 1% chance you might pass gas when crouching, "so you may hear it at any point in the game if you crouch once." Squatting has been known to help with constipation, after all. Though, if the 'brap' and 'thrrp' noises become too common, Griefenberg says the team might nerf it to "1-in-200 or something."

For now, why don't we all collectively try to build some kind of meta around the innovative new feature. Next time you play a round of Splitgate 2, place a portal behind your enemies and then spam the crouch button to distract and/or disgust them, opening the door for your friends to take them out from the other side. I call it the Asshole Pincer strategy (Assportal Pincer was tempting, too.)

All this talk of flatulence led me down a poop-related rabbit hole on GamesRadar+ that culminated in me finding this awesome 2008 article simply titled Gaming's Most Important Farty Butts. If only Splitgate 2 came out two decades ago, it would've been competitive against Wario's atomic-sized butt burps.

