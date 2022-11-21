Warzone 2 DMZ Chemist guide and how to get the M13B assault rifle

If you can find and take down the Warzone 2 DMZ Chemist you'll unlock the new M13B assault rifle. That's assuming you can escape with it, that is. This new extraction-style mode requires players to gather loot before leaving the map - a high-risk/high-reward game with plenty of ways to earn loot, including the Chemist objective that give you easy access to the M13B weapon. In this guide, we’ll show you how to locate the Chemist, how to defeat him, and the easiest way to extract with the M13B assault rifle in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Make sure you're prepared before you start

Before getting started, we recommend coming prepared with a long-range rifle, a 3 plate armor vest, and two other teammates to make this as easy as possible. Defeating the Chemist is doable solo, but it’ll be much harder. As you travel to the radiation zone stock up on the gear you need along the way. A UAV and a gas mask are also more or less essential.

Locate radiation zones to start the search

(Image credit: Activision)

As soon as you spawn in, open up your map and look for the radiation zone, as indicated by a yellow circle with a pink hazmat sign in the middle. The radiation zone will spawn in different locations each match. This area will typically spawn far away from your starting location, so you should be prepared for the long journey ahead.

Then, we recommend jumping in the nearest vehicle to reach your destination. Keep in mind, the large cargo truck is the best choice, as it’ll offer plenty of protection as you make your way to the radiation zone.

Drive around radiation zones to locate the Chemist

(Image credit: Activision)

As expected, if you drive into the radiation zone, you’ll slowly take damage, just like being in the gas during normal battle royale. Thankfully, you can find gas masks all around the radiation zone, and sometimes, you’ll even come across durable gas masks, which last a lot longer.

Upon arrival, you should take a look at the inside of the zone to get a sense of your surroundings. Sometimes, there will be lots of buildings and little spots for your foes to hide in, so you’ll want to be careful.

At this point, your goal is to locate the Chemist, an AI wearing a yellow hazmat suit. His spawning location changes each time, so it might take you a while to locate him. Thankfully, the bright yellow suit is easy to spot.

How to defeat the Chemist in DMX

(Image credit: Activision)

In terms of searching for the Chemist, we recommend running into the radiation zone, and taking a peek at each building. Try to clear out the enemies, if possible, before moving on to the next area. If you don’t see the Chemist, run back outside the radiation zone to allow yourself to heal. After you’ve cleared a building, move to the next, and repeat the process.

You can also drive around the inside of the radiation zone with your vehicle, but this can sometimes be very risky, as enemies can blow you up with ease.

After you’ve spotted the Chemist, there are a couple of ways to take him down. He does have much more health than a standard enemy, but not as much as a Juggernaut. One strategy is to run the Chemist over with a vehicle. This is a surefire way to take him down quickly, assuming the Chemist is outside. If he goes inside (like he did for us), you’ll need to use a different method.

You can also use explosives on the Chemist to defeat him. We used a mix of grenades and regular weapons to deal damage, and the Chemist went down in no time at all. Just be sure to clear out as many enemies as you can so you can focus fire on the Chemist.

Exfil with M13

(Image credit: Activision)

Once the Chemist goes down, run over to his body, grab the M13B, and a gas mask (if needed), and locate the nearest Exfil location. Open up the map, and you’ll want to look out for the icon of a blue person running through a door.

Find the nearest Exfil location, and do your best to reach the closest vehicle. We recommend playing it safe at this point, so you don’t get taken out while carrying the M13B. If you do get eliminated, you’ll need to start the entire process over again.

(Image credit: Activision)

Drive to the Exfil zone, call the helicopter, and then do your best to hide nearby to avoid getting taken out. One thing to note is that only the player holding the M13B will earn credit for unlocking it. That means, if you’re doing this with a squad, each player will need to collect the M13B separately to unlock it.

Run into the helicopter, and if you extract safely, you will have unlocked the M13B assault rifle.