Dune Awakening Third Trial location and guide

The Third Trial in Dune Awakening is the where those trials start to become more challenging than being simple to find and complete, worthy of a guide to both their location and the content within. The Trials of Aql are a key part of Dune: Awakening's main story. Tasking players with following in the footsteps of the Fremen, these trials unlock new crafting recipes in the research tree and introduce new mechanics like harvesting Flour Sand and searching for buried treasure beneath the dunes.

While the Trials of Aql have their own dedicated quest section in Dune: Awakening's Journey menu, the exact locations of each trial aren't marked on the map with objective markers. Instead, you're left to your own devices with nothing but a simple map to guide you. Fortunately, the game tells you the region where each trial is located, and tracking down the location of each cave is easy enough once you've fully surveyed an area.

Dune Awakening Third Trial of Aql Altar Location

(Image credit: Funcom)

The third Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening is located on a rocky mountain along the western edge of Western Vermillius Gap. More specifically, the third Aql altar can be found within the Cave of the Lost Pilgrim. This is a moisture-sealed cave that you may have visited already since it's located in one of Dune: Awakening's early-game regions. It's marked with a special pink icon instead of the usual orange moisture-sealed cave icon.

The map includes directions, but they're a bit hard to decipher. "Para-west of the great hammer of Mirzabah… a table of stone for God's feast… turn para-north from its bounty and seek the cave of the purple eye." That's a lot of words, but they don't really tell you much. Just use the map below as reference for ease of use.

(Image credit: Funcom)

Instead of huffing some Spice and participating in a trial, you'll just find a destroyed altar this time around. Listen to the recording device at the altar to complete this quest and unlock the Fourth Trial of Aql. That's all there is to this quest. The fourth altar is close by at least, so you're not too far from unlocking more Fremen technology.

While the Western Vermillius Gap is far from the most dangerous region of Arrakis, you should still take some time to prepare for the trek across the desert. In addition to the usual bandits and scavengers, keep an eye out for special types of sand as you make your way to the Cave of the Lost Pilgrim. The Vermillius Gap region is the first place where new Dune: Awakening players will encounter drumsand and quicksand, so it's not just an easy straight shot to the third Aql altar.

(Image credit: Funcom)

You can see the locations of drumsand and quicksand on the map. They're marked with giant red circles, and you can see wisps of sand floating above them when traveling across the desert. Quicksand will slow you down to a crawl, while drumsand is basically guaranteed to draw a sandworm's attention. Plan your route ahead of time so you don't get eaten.

Need more help with the world of Dune? Find out more about the game with our guide on how to find Dune Awakening Aluminum, or even how to find the rarer Dune Awakening Carbon! With these two resources, you'll be well on your way to mastering the resources required for the mid-game section.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.