Where to find all Dune Awakening trainer locations

The Dune Awakening trainer locations are what you'll need to know if you want to improve your character beyond their initial choice of mentor. Dune adds RPG elements to the usual survival formula and allows you to unlock new skills and techniques as you level up, but only one skill tree is available at the start of the game, forcing you to specialise in the early hours until you can find out a way to develop your abilities further with new trainers and mentors.

Unlocking the remaining skill trees that weren't part of your Dune Awakening Character Creation choices requires the aid of trainers, which will teach you the basics of other combat styles if you complete some contracts for them. With the help of trainers you'll eventually gain access to every single skill tree Dune: Awakening has to offer.

All Trainer Locations in Dune Awakening

Skill trainers in Dune Awakening are typically found at trade outposts across Arrakis, but some of them are hidden in caves or personal hideouts throughout the desert. We'll give a basic summary of where to look below, before going into each one in more detail further down.

Bene Gesserit Basic Trainer: Helius Gate, Eastern Shield Wall Advanced Trainer: Northeast Harko Village

Mentat Basic Trainer: Riftwatch, South Hagga Rift Advanced Trainer: Arrakeen

Planetologist Basic Trainer: Imperial Testing Station No. 2, Hagga Basin South Advanced Trainer: Imperial Testing Station No. 197, Western Vermillius Gap

Trooper Basic Trainer: Griffin's Reach Tradepost, Hagga Basin South Advanced Trainer: Arrakeen

Swordmaster Basic Trainer: Pinnacle Station, Jabal Eifrit Al-Gharb Advanced Trainer: Harko Village



Trainers can be unlocked in any order, and there aren't any time restrictions for their contracts. Take your time and prepare for the harsh sands before venturing into the more dangerous regions of Arrakis in search of new trainers. Unlocking the best Dune Awakening skills is a priority, but they're not worth losing everything to a sandworm.

Bene Gesserit Trainer Locations

The Bene Gesserit trainer, Sister Mesa, can be found at Helius Gate in the Eastern Shield Wall region. She asks you to deliver some important texts as a part of the Bene Gesserit Basics: The Missing Pieces contract. Retrieve the Lisan al-Gaib and Mahdi's Blade texts marked on your map to unlock the Bene Gesserit skill tree.

For advanced Bene Gesserit training, you need to visit Jacosta Cleo in the northeastern part of Harko Village. An ornithopter pilot can fly you to Harko Village from any tradepost in the desert.

Mentat Trainer Locations

You can find the Mentat trainer, Samin Moro, in Riftwatch at the southern tip of Hagga Rift. The first part of her Mentat Basics: First Blood contract requires you to deliver 100 Plant Fiber and 40 Iron Ore. These resources are plentiful in Hagga Rift, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding them. After delivering the materials, your next task is to plant some poison in a marked container to complete the contract and unlock the Mentat skill tree.

Zayn de Witte is the advanced Mentat trainer, and you can find him in the Atreides-controlled Arrakeen. Completing his contracts will unlock more of the Mentat skill tree.

Planetologist Trainer Locations

The Planetologist trainer is Derek Chinara, located in a cave above Imperial Testing Station No. 2 in Hagga Basin South. Chinara gives you the Planetologist Basics: Mimic Film Recovery contract. If you retrieve the Mimic Film from Imperial Station No. 2 and bring it back to him, you'll unlock the Planetologist skill tree.

Derek is also the advanced Planetologist trainer. To continue his questline, find him at Imperial Testing Station 197 in Western Vermillius Gap, the same region as the Dune Awakening Third Trial location. After that, he'll return to his hideout in Hagga Basin where you can accept even more contracts from him.

Trooper Trainer Locations

If you want to unlock the Trooper skill tree, you'll need to speak to Ghavouri at the Dune Awakening Griffin's Reach Tradepost in Hagga Basin South. The contract required to unlock the Trooper skill tree is called Trooper Basics: Proving Ground, and you're tasked with killing three local bandit leaders. Once all three have been dealt with, report back to Ghavouri to unlock the Trooper skill tree.

The advanced Trooper trainer, Kara Valk, is located in the central part of Arrakeen. A quick ornithopter ride will get you there for 2,500 Solaris.

Swordmaster Trainer Locations

Arno the Swordmaster trainer is located at Pinnacle Station in Jabal Eifrit Al-Gharb. Arno's contract, Swordmaster Basics: Checking the Post, tasks you with searching various POIs across the desert. Check out the cave, shipwreck, and Imperial Testing Station marked on your map and report back to Arno to unlock the Swordmaster skill tree.

The advanced Swordmaster trainer is located in the Harkonnen-controlled Harko Village. He can be found all the way in the back of the area. Speak to an ornithopter pilot at any tradepost to catch a flight to Harko Village when you're ready for training.

