Dune Awakening Griffin's Reach Tradepost location

In Dune Awakening Griffin's Reach Tradepost acts as the first major outpost of civilization for the player, where you can first begin to buy things and pick up contract missions accordingly. There's numerous tradeposts throughout the game, so the mission that tells you to find Griffin's Reach – a mission called "A Wider World" – is tutorialising an important element.

To help you out and find what is one of these early starting points, I'll explain how to find the location of Griffin's Reach Tradepost in Dune Awakening below, as well as how you can get there. Remember to bring money and a shopping list before you go, as well as any items you're willing to sell while you're there.

How to find Griffin's Reach Tradepost in Dune Awakening

Griffin's Reach Tradepost in Dune Awakening is located close to the Northern border of the South Hagga Basin region, left of the center as marked on the map above. What you're looking for is a tall stone building on top of a stone mountain, that you'll need to climb up to (depending on your choices during the Dune Awakening character creation you might find this easier, as certain abilities let you scale quickly).

The Tradepost itself can be reached by using the stony outcroppings around it to spend the minimum amount of time on the sand as possible. Ultimately, those who are wise about their approach should be able to get there without provoking the Sandworms in Dune Awakening.

Once you reach Griffin's Reach Tradepost, you'll be able to access a merchant, a notice board for new jobs, a trainer for the Trooper skill tree (giving you access to some of the best Dune Awakening skills), and more besides. You'll likely come here more than a few times while you're in this region, and it might be worth setting up a base close to it.

