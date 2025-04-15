Survival MMO Dune: Awakening suffers a last-minute, 3-week delay because it's "a beast of a game," and now it's landing right alongside Switch 2 and Summer Game Fest

Long-awaited survival MMO Dune: Awakening is going to keep everyone awaiting just a little bit longer, as developer Funcom has just announced a three-week delay to the game's impending release. The devs say this'll give them more time to polish the hugely ambitious title, but it's now going to be landing just as the entire gaming world's interest turns to Switch 2 and Summer Game Fest 2025.

"We will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to June 10," Funcom says in a statement posted to social media, "with head start launching on June 5. This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one."

Dune: Awakening is set to launch on PC, with PlayStation and Xbox versions to follow at an unspecified later date.

Dune: Awakening — Business Model & Post-Launch Plans Explained - YouTube Watch On

The multiplayer game had previously been scheduled to release on May 20, with advanced access launching on May 15. The new advanced access date coincides with the June 5 launch of Switch 2, and with Summer Game Fest kicking off on June 6, Dune: Awakening is landing in a very crowded moment in the gaming world.

Funcom attributes the delay in part to the feedback it's received on the game's ongoing closed beta. "Thanks to this process, we've concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers," the studio says.

An additional "large-scale beta weekend" will occur in May, which will allow "even more" players to try the game ahead of launch.

"Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game," the devs say. "This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we're making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing."

Here's hoping the game ends up being worth the wait.

