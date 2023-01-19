Warzone 2 is bringing back 1v1 Gulag and players are thrilled

Warzone 2 is going back to 1v1 Gulag matchups with Season 2, and it seems most players are thrilled with the change.

"1v1's are back in Battle Royale," developer Infinity Ward says in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Gulag updates are coming in Season 02. We'll be sharing more details about this in next week’s studio blog."

In the original Warzone, death in the battle royale would put you in an arena where you could duke it out with another recently-deceased player for a chance to be returned to the match. Warzone 2 made those matches 2v2, so you and a partner have to fight another team. The sequel also added an AI jailer figure that all four players can team up against to let everyone return to the match.

The issue is that nobody wants to coordinate with a randomly-selected teammate for Gulag visits in solo mode, and players rarely end up teaming against the jailer, leaving him as more an annoyance than a meaningful option. What changes are coming to the Gulag beyond the reduced number of combatants remains to be seen, but the tweet certainly suggests more adjustments are coming.

For the most part, players are thrilled at the change.

LETS GO!! Thank you Call of Duty you guys continue to impress all of us as a community you are doing a fantastic job and we could not ask for anything more of you guys thank you for the Best BR ever! 🙂January 19, 2023

I don't have to 1v2 anymore, Thank GodJanuary 19, 2023

Thank you for listening to usJanuary 19, 2023

"Good," RJE808 (opens in new tab) writes on Reddit. "The idea of 2v2 was cool, but I feel should either be saved specifically for Trios and Quads or part of an LTM. It especially made no sense for Solos."

"LETS GOOOO," drdewd (opens in new tab) says. "Listen 2v2 gulag was cool when you get two free kills out of it but the chances of getting a shit teammate was higher than that. I rather the 1v1."

1v1 Gulag should go live with the launch of Warzone 2 Season 2 on February 15.

