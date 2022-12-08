The best Warzone 2 RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Warzone 2 RPK loadout is essential when so many of your firefights will take place at mid to long-range. You'll need to come prepared with a highly accurate weapon and a good RPK loadout is easily the Warzone 2 meta right now, offering plenty of ammo, high damage, and recoil control. With it being an LMG, it’s a lot slower compared to an assault rifle, but it more than makes up for this thanks to its other stats. In this guide, we’ll show you two effective RPK builds, along with details for unlocking this powerful LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the RPK in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the RPK in Warzone 2 you need to reach rank 23 to unlock the Kastov 762. Then you need to reach level 16 with the Kastov to gain access to the RPK. The quickest way to do so is by playing the Shoot House playlist in Modern Warfare 2, which typically results in high-kill games, granting you lots of XP. Make sure to pop a 2XP token for even speedier results.

The best RPK loadout in Warzone 2

There are several ways to build a strong RPK loadout, but the best all-around version prioritizes accuracy, recoil control, and stability, without sacrificing mobility. It’s a weapon that can be used from afar, but works best in mid-range, preferably alongside a sniper.

Here are the best Warzone 2 RPK attachments:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Laser : Canted Vibro-Dot 7

: Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Start with the ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle for sound suppression, faster bullet velocity, more damage range, and recoil smoothness, which will allow you to easily hit your shots.

Next, we recommend the Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Laser. This might sound like a bad choice because it’s unconventional, but this Laser is excellent, especially at mid-range. It effectively removes any visual recoil, while actually improving your aim down sights (ADS) speed, stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. Give it a try and once you get used to it, you’re bound to perform well with it.

After that, we advise going with the VX Pineapple Underbarrel for better hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. Once again, this will help you land your shots more easily, regardless of distance.

When it comes to any mid to long-range build, we almost always recommend the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition, which improves your bullet velocity. This prevents you from having to lead your shots as much.

Finish off the build with the Demo-X2 Grip Rear Grip, giving you improved recoil control without harming your ADS speed.

The best long-range RPK loadout in Warzone 2

I want a long range RPK build in Warzone 2 use these attachments:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : TAC 597 Barrel

: TAC 597 Barrel Optic : Aim Op-V4

: Aim Op-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

If you’re looking for a Warzone 2 RPK build for long-range specifically, you should prioritize fast bullet velocity, allowing you to hit your shots from afar much easier.

Stick with the ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle, making your weapon highly effective at range. The bullet velocity boost, specifically, is very important here.

Next, go with the TAC 597 Barrel for better damage range, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and faster bullet velocity.

We’ll swap the Laser for the Aim Op-V4 Optic with this build, allowing you to see your opponents from afar. This Optic is great because it offers a fair amount of zoom without a sniper glint.

Keep the VX Pineapple Underbarrel and the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition, for the boosts to recoil control and bullet velocity, respectively.

Best Warzone 2 RPK class in Modern Warfare 2

If you're looking for the best overall RPK build in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 then equip these:

Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ammo and supplies are precious so we recommend coming equipped with the Munitions Box Field Upgrade. This will give you enough bullets to take out your foes or even vehicles from afar.

Then, you should come equipped with Stun Grenades, allowing you to slow down your opponents, or incapacitate them before you rush in. Semtex Grenades are great, too, and stick to most surfaces you throw them at.

Perks are still a bit weird in Warzone 2’s current state, as you can’t individually select them. We do recommend the Specter Perk Package, which includes Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost.

Double Time is effective because it boosts the duration of your tactical sprint. This makes it much easier to outrun your opponents, or get to cover. Tracker temporarily reveals your opponent’s footprints on the ground, allowing you to pursue and find them more efficiently.

Since so many players like camping with Claymores and Proximity Mines, having Spotter is invaluable, as it reveals enemy equipment through walls. Finally, Ghost works tremendously well, preventing you from appearing on enemy minimaps during UAVs, as well as Heartbeat Sensors, and Portable Radars.