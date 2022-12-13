The best Warzone 2 sniper rifles and attachments you should be using

The best Warzone 2 sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 will allow you to secure long-range eliminations across Al Mazrah, so long as you have accurate aim. Sniping in Warzone 2 works differently than in its predecessor, as no sniper rifles have the capability to earn a one-hit elimination to the head of a fully-plated enemy. This means that fast ADS speed, fire rate, and flinch resistance are key to building the perfect sniper. It also makes sniping significantly harder than in the original battle royale. But which rifles are the best? Here, we’ll cover the three best Warzone 2 snipers and the recommended loadouts to go along with them.

SP-X 80

The SP-X is great because it’s so quick and snappy. Sure, it doesn’t feel as fast as the Kar98k from the original Warzone, but it certainly allows you to play aggressively. This is a sniper more so meant for closer distances rather than solely long-range.

The best SP-X 80 attachments are:

Muzzle : FTAC Reaper

: FTAC Reaper Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : PVZ-890 TAC Stock

: PVZ-890 TAC Stock Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

Use the FTAC Reaper Muzzle for faster bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression. You’ll notice a difference when taking shots from afar thanks to the bullet velocity boost.

After that, we recommend the FSS OLE-V Laser for faster aim down sights (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed. With this, the weapon will feel snappier, allowing you to compete with others at mid-range.

Then, go with the PVZ-890 TAC Stock, which improves your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS time. Once again, this will let you play more aggressively.

The Schlager Match Grip comes in handy as well, enhancing your sprint to fire speed and ADS speed. This is partially what makes this weapon feel so fast and lightweight.

For the last attachment, go with the .300 High Velocity Ammunition for faster bullet velocity, allowing you to land your shots without having to lead as much. This is essential for those longer-range shots.

MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 should be your pick when taking shots at long distances, as it has the potential for extremely fast bullet velocity when decked out appropriately. It’ll be a lot slower than the SP-X 80, so don’t expect to pull off as many quick scope shots with his.

The best MCPR-300 attachments are:

Barrel : 22” OMX-456

: 22” OMX-456 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : FSS Merc Stock

: FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip : Cronen Zero Grip

: Cronen Zero Grip Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

Start with the 22” OMX-456 Barrel for a boost to bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. Remember, bullet velocity is a crucial stat with snipers, and any long-range weapon.

After that, we still recommend sticking with the FSS OLE-V Laser for improved ADS time. This weapon, in particular, has slow ADS speed by default, so you’ll want to compensate a bit.

The FSS Merc Stock is ideal since it also helps with your ADS speed, overall sprint speed, and crouch movement. With this being a slower weapon, the speed boost will make it more competitive.

Then, equip the Cronen Zero Grip for improved flinch resistance. This will allow you to stay on your target easier while getting shot. This can be a dealbreaker during certain firefights, as it only takes one shot sometimes to be the last person standing.

Finish the build by adding the .300 Mag High Velocity for faster bullet velocity, which will help you land those long-range shots from afar easier.

Signal 50

The Signal 50 is a bit of a hybrid of the previous two sniper rifles, with a fast rate of fire, slower ADS time, and decent bullet velocity. You can deck this weapon out to work better at long-range or as an aggressive sniper depending on your tastes. For this particular build, we’ll customize it to function as an all-rounder, prioritizing ADS speed and bullet velocity to work well in many situations.

The best Signal 50 attachments are:

Barrel : 29” TV Kilo-50

: 29” TV Kilo-50 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: SO Inline Stock

Rear Grip : SA Finesse Grip

: SA Finesse Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

First, start with the 29” TV Kilo-50 Barrel for improved bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. As with most snipers, having faster bullet velocity is essential.

After that, go with the trusty FSS OLE-V Laser, once again, for a boost to ADS speed. This will offset the weapon’s default ADS speed, which feels slow.

Next, equip the SO Inline Stock for faster ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed – making the weapon feel lighter.

We also recommend the SA Finesse Grip Rear Grip for better sprint to fire speed and ADS times. As always, having fast ADS will allow you to compete with those using assault rifles, as well as snipers. Getting your shot lined up first can make all the difference in the world.

Finally, we recommend the .50 Cal High Velocity Ammunition for faster bullet velocity, helping you land your shots from afar.