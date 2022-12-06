All Warzone 2 DMZ Police Station locations

The Warzone 2 Police Stations hold the Basilisk revolver in the DMZ, and there's three of them located across the map in cities and urban areas. These Police Stations are worth finding, as by doing so you can discover the powerful Basilisk revolver, a secondary weapon that does high damage and forms an integral part of the Badge of Honor challenge, as you need to both find the Basilisk and get headshots with it. We'll explain clearly where to find the Police Stations in the Warzone 2 DMZ below, and how to find the Basilisk inside them as well.

All Police Station locations in Warzone 2 DMZ

(Image credit: Activision)

There are three Police Stations in the Warzone 2 DMZ, usually found in urban areas and cities.

Northwest Al Mazrah City (coordinates F2) Southeast Mawizeh Marshlands (coordinates G5) Southeast Sa'id City (coordinates D5)

These buildings are usually pretty recognisable as Police Stations, large, built up, and with a distinctly "law enforcement" energy about them. Enemies will usually spawn around or in them, so players should be ready to deal with them - not to mention any other teams also attempting to get a Basilisk of their own. Speaking of which:

How to get the Basilisk in Warzone 2 and complete Badge of Honor

(Image credit: Activision)

The Basilisk is a large revolver that'll simply spawn randomly on tables and surfaces inside Police Stations, though they don't respawn - meaning that if somebody has looted them before you, they won't have another. Basilisks can also spawn in other locations around the map, but it won't count towards the Badge of Honor challenge if you obtain them anywhere else.

Once you have a Basilisk, use it to score 13 headshots. As the Basilisk is a powerful, close range weapon, we suggest trying to sneak up on enemies for close-range combat, using corners to turn around and blast them. Once the challenge is completed, you'll have the Basilisk permanently added as an option to your loadouts - a good thing too, considering it's one of the most powerful handguns around if built up properly.