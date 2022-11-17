If you're wondering what are Warzone 2 AQ Soldier Kills, then you may have seen this stat on an after-action report alongside Score and Operator Kills and not known what it means. That's understandable, as the AQ Solders are a brand new addition to Warzone 2, though you'll encounter these AI enemies across various Battle Royale and Warzone 2 DMZ modes. They're generally found guarding Strongholds and Black Sites if you start raiding them with your squad, and offer a different challenge to the usual enemy Operators you'll face while also unlocking rewards if you defeat the entire group of them. If you want to know more, here's the lowdown on AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2.

How to get Warzone 2 AQ Soldier Kills

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone 2 AQ Soldiers are members of the Al-Qatala terrorist organization, who were originally featured in the main Modern Warfare 2 campaign and Special Ops modes. In Warzone 2 they appear as the AI soldiers who guard the Strongholds and Black Sites that appear around the Al Mazrah Warzone 2 map, and although they aren't particularly well armed or difficult to take down they do have strength in numbers, so don't rush in unprepared.

It's worth taking them on, as if you defeat all of these AI soldiers in a Stronghold you'll unlock a custom loadout, and if your squad is first to clear out that Stronghold you'll also unlock a Black Site key. In turn, if you eliminate all of the AQ Soldiers at the Black Site, you'll unlock permanent weapon blueprints along with legendary items. Once completely eliminated, a new set of Warzone 2 AQ Soldiers will be dropped in via helicopter, to reset the location for another squad to tackle or for your squad to take another run at them.

In your stats report you'll see your Operator Kills showing how many other players you took out, alongside your Warzone 2 AQ Soldier Kills which represents how many of these AI enemies you eliminated during the match.