Helldivers 2 players survived the Super Earth invasion and put a 10% dent in the Illuminate, but the real heroes are the new NPCs: "My glorious king SEAF soldier charging the Overseer to save my life"

We did it! We defeated the Illuminate in Helldivers 2 ! What's that? I'm getting a report that we only destroyed 10% of their fleet and that Super Earth is still under siege. Uh oh. Luckily, we have SEAF soldiers on our side, and they're really carrying these battles.

The new Major Order is to extract from 20 million successful missions, and we've only got four days to do it. Normally, I wouldn't fancy our chances, but with the Super Earth Armed Forces (SEAF) on our side, we can't lose.

It turns out, the Helldivers aren't the only elite fighting force in the galaxy. SEAF soldiers have been present on all the Super Earth maps, and they've been valiantly assisting us way more than most NPCs do.

SEAF soldiers are able to take down Illuminate encampments by shooting out the ship shields and lobbing grenades into the openings. They can also square up to Overseers and take them one on one. And their roaming squads competently deal with hordes of Voteless.

Some players already want them to be added as a deployable stratagem in the future. "The SEAF Soldiers are so good; it will be awesome when we can get them as a stratagem call-in," writes one fan. "I saw a soldier survive a Seer staff melee, punch the fuck out of it, and kill it."

Reddit is flooded with appreciation posts and clips showing the SEAF soldiers absolutely demolishing the squid invaders. According to one redditor , you can even "order them to follow you by using the 'Follow me' callout when in proximity. You can also order them to stop and defend a position by using the 'Wait' callout. Once they follow you, they will continue to do so even if you move far away, until death."

They'll also try to avoid friendly fire and won't shoot over you if you're crouched or prone, but their grenades can get you, so watch out for those. They're a lot more considerate than some of my teammates, I can tell you that much.

They even salute you back, which is just adorable. We must protect SEAF at all costs. I'm going to pay a lot more attention to them in the coming days as we continue to fight the Illuminate.