Warzone best ZRG 20mm loadouts - maxmise its high bullet velocity and ADS

The best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts will help you maximise this heavy sniper's potential. The ZRG 20mm has a fast rate of fire, high bullet velocity, and quick ADS speeds, making it great for battling against other snipers. While it certainly has its downsides, the Warzone ZRG 20mm is fantastic and is definitely worth using, especially if you like long-range sniping (as opposed to the quick, mid-range battles dominated by the Kar98k).

In this guide, we’ll highlight a couple of the best ZRG 20mm loadout options, while detailing its strengths and how you should be using it. These are the best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts.

Warzone best ZRG 20mm loadout - fastest speed

Muzzle : Agency Moderator

: Agency Moderator Barrel : 43.9” Combat Recon

: 43.9” Combat Recon Stock : Raider Pad

: Raider Pad Ammunition : 5 Rnd

: 5 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The main thing to know about the ZRG 20mm is that it has relatively high bullet velocity when using the Agency Moderator (which is basically the Agency Suppressor) and the 43.9” Combat Recon. With these attachments, the bullet velocity is 1230 meters per second (according to TrueGameData ), slightly more than that of the HDR with its optimal attachments (around 1210 meters per second). And of course, utilizing the Agency Moderator will keep you off the minimap when firing, so it’s always a good choice.

With that in mind, you’ll always want to use those two attachments if you want the best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadout for long ranges. The weapon isn’t ideal for many other situations due to its slow and heavy form.

Its other quirk is that it only has three rounds by default, so you’ll absolutely want to equip extra ammo to give you more wiggle room. We advise sticking with five rounds so as to not penalize your ADS speeds as much. You can go higher, but you’ll notice a huge increase in ADS times, so we typically advise against it unless you’re someone who likes to stay far from the action.

Those are going to be your standard attachments. From there, you have two additional attachment slots to make use of, depending on your playstyle. For this particular build, you can prioritize movement by adding the Raider Pad Stock to enhance your ADS firing move speed and aim walking movement speed (along with sprint to fire time, which isn’t too relevant when sniping). With this attachment, you’ll be much faster on your feet while you’re aiming down sights.

Finally, you should utilize the Serpent Wrap grip, which gives you the fastest ADS speeds the ZRG has to offer (of around 546ms). Keep in mind, this is faster than the HDR and only slightly slower than the SP-R 208, both with their optimal ADS builds.

When decked out with these attachments this is the best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadout for long range firefights of up to 500 meters, while remaining nimble on your feet, along with quick ADS speeds. This build is particularly useful when facing off against another sniper since you’ll be able to move quickly and follow up your shots in fast succession due to the high rate of fire.

Warzone best ZRG 20mm loadout - no glint sniper

Muzzle : Agency Moderator

: Agency Moderator Barrel : 43.9” Combat Recon

: 43.9” Combat Recon Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Ammunition: 5 Rnd

The ZRG 20mm, along with a lot of other Cold War weapons have optics that do not include sniper glint, despite featuring high magnification. It’s unclear if this is intentional or a mistake, but for now, it’s something you should be aware of with this best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadout option.

The default ZRG 20mm scope does have a glint, but you can equip the 3x or 4x optics to counter this, giving you the upper hand when taking your shots. To start, make sure you’ve equipped the base three attachments: Agency Moderator Muzzle, 43.9” Combat Recon Barrel, and 5 Rnd Ammunition.

From there, you can equip whichever sight you’d like, but we advise the Royal & Kross 4x, which will give you plenty of magnification for taking shots at hundreds of meters away. The interesting thing about the Axial Arms 3x and Royal & Kross 4x on the ZRG 20mm is that you cannot hold your breath when using them. Again, it’s unclear if this is an intentional design decision or a bug. Because of that, you’ll want to utilize your last attachment slot to make up for this as much as possible.

That’s why we advise using the Bipod Underbarrel, which slightly reduces your recoil, allowing you to take followup shots much easier. It isn’t a one-to-one fix for the inability to hold your breath, but it does help with accuracy when readjusting your shot.

Nonetheless, these are the two best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts we’d recommend for the ZRG 20mm. It’s a sniper that doesn’t have much versatility, but is great at what it does, allowing you to fire quickly from afar, without having to lead your shots as much as you would with the HDR.

There isn’t much room for experimentation with other attachments since a handful of them are pretty much required to compete with other snipers, but if decked out correctly, you can dominate from afar with the ZRG 20mm.