MTG Bloomburrow Commander decklists - full card list for Family Matters, Animated Army and more

MTG Bloomburrow Commander decklists have been revealed and they're sporting some of Magic: The Gathering's most adorable critters.



That said, it's probably not wise to choose what precon you're going to add to your collection solely based on which face Commander you find the cutest. In deciding which deck is for you, you'll first want to get a general idea of what its core archetype, themes, and mechanics. Then, you'll want to down into the nitty gritty and take a proper look at the full decklist.



That's where we come in. Below, we've laid out a full decklist for each MTG Bloomburrow Commander precon. This way, you can not only get a strong sense of each deck's strength and playstyle, you can only start to investigate which cards you might sub in to upgrade and customize your deck.

Animated Army decklist

With only 23 creatures, you might initially think that Animated Army isn't all that battle ready. However, thanks to its face Commander Bello, Bard of the Brambles, you can transform some of your Artifacts and Enchantments into creatures on your turn to have them bring the pain to your opponents (and give you some sweet card draw).



With this system in mind, Animated Army certainly isn't lacking in Enchantment and Artifact cards — over a quarter of the deck is dedicated to these spells that'll not only buff your existing board state but also provide you with extra fire power when you're on the offensive.

Creatures

Etali, Primal Storm

Lotus Cobra

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Kodama of the East Tree

Grothama, All-Devouring

Rampaging Baloths

Llanowar Loamspeaker

Tendershoot Dryad

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

Grumgully, the Generous

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Garruk's Packleader

Burnished Hart

Prosperous Bandit

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

Pyreswipe Hawk

Evercoat Ursine

Brightcap Badger

Trailtracker Scout

Thickest in the Thicket

Teapot Slinger

Wandertale Mentor

Planeswalkers

Domri, Anarch of Bolas

Instants

Chaos Warp

Starstorm

Big Score

Abrade

Beast Within

Sorceries

Blasphemous Act

Decimate

Explore

Farseek

Cultivate

Rampant Growth

Harmonize

Enchantments

Alchemist's Talent

Berserkers' Onslaught

Outpost Siege

Rain of Riches

Sunbird's Invocation

Gratuitous Violence

Warstorm Surge

Unnatural Growth

Greater Good

Primeval Bounty

Path of Discovery

Garruk's Uprising

Artifacts

Gilded Lotus

Spine of Ish Sah

Thought Vessel

Arcane Signet

Gruul Signet

Hedron Archive

Fellwar Stone

Thran Dynamo

Sol Ring

Mind Stone

Talisman of Impulse

Esika's Chariot

Bootleggers' Stash

Rolling Hamsphere

Lands

Temple of Abandon

Karplusan Forest

Exotic Orchard

Sheltered Thicket

Game Trail

Raging Ravine

Copperline Gorge

Mossfire Valley

Cinder Glade

Rootbound Crag

Mosswort Bridge

Wooded Ridgeline

Terramorphic Expanse

Path of Ancestry

Gruul Turf

Evolving Wilds

Forgotten Cave

Tranquil Thicket

Command Tower

Reliquary Tower

8 Mountain

10 Forest

Tokens

Treasure // Beast (3/3) token

Treasure // Prosperous Bandit Offspring token

3 Treasure // Saproling tokens

Hamster // Saproling token

2 Cat // Beast (4/4) tokens

Hamster // Beast (3/3) token

Hamster // City's Blessing token

Peace Offering decklist

Peace Offering is a precon that's just as sweet as it sounds. Fronted by the face Commander, Ms. Bumbleflower, this deck embraces the 'group hug' archetype — meaning you'll be dishing out lots of favors to your opponents in order to butter them up and keep them fighting among themselves.

Part of Peace Offering's 'kill 'em with kindness' approach is hinged on the newly introduced Gift mechanic. When you cast a card like Wear Down or Peerless Recycling, you'll have an opportunity to promise a Gift to an opponent. If you choose to do so, both you and your opponent are rewarded with bonuses like extra card draw or token generation.

Creatures

Loran of the Third Path

Mr. Foxglove

Ms. Bumbleflower

Sunscorch Regent

Mangara, the Diplomat

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Twenty-Toed Toad

Sphinx of Enlightenment

Forgotten Ancient

Bloodroot Apothecary

Managorger Hydra

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Kalonian Hydra

Faeburrow Elder

Psychosis Crawler

Triskaidekaphile

Octomancer

Chasm Skulker

Jolly Gerbils

Steelburr Champion

Body of Knowledge

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Selvala, Explorer Returned

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler

Baird, Steward of Argive

Spore Frog

Coiling Oracle

Planeswalkers

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

Instants

Perch Protection

Intellectual Offering

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Peerless Recycling

Long River's Pull

Illusionist's Gambit

Perplexing Test

Generous Gift

Swords to Plowshares

Broken Wings

Riot Control

Sorceries

Promise of Loyalty

Wear Down

Tempt with Bunnies

Tempt with Discovery

Secret Rendezvous

Cultivate

Farseek

Enchantments

Tenuous Truce

Communal Brewing

Fisher's Talent

Hoofprints of the Stag

Rites of Flourishing

Simic Ascendancy

Wizard Class

Martial Impetus

Artifacts

Ghirapur Orrery

Coveted Jewel

Thought Vessel

Arcane Signet

Swiftfoot Boots

Fellwar Stone

Sol Ring

Mind Stone

Lands

Adarkar Wastes

Temple of Enlightenment

Seachrome Coast

Glacial Fortress

Hinterland Harbor

Razorverge Thicket

Flooded Grove

Exotic Orchard

Skycloud Expanse

Canopy Vista

Prairie Stream

Brushland

Temple of Mystery

Yavimaya Coast

Overflowing Basin

Sungrass Prairie

Sunpetal Grove

Temple of Plenty

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Evolving Wilds

Thriving Grove

Terramorphic Expanse

Command Tower

Reliquary Tower

Seaside Citadel

4 Plains

4 Island

4 Forest

Tokens

Elephant // Squid token

Steelburr Champion Offspring // Squid token

Rabbit // Octopus token

Treasure // Cat token

Rabbit // Fish token

Bird (Blue) // Fish token

Bird (Blue) // Shark token

Elemental (4/4) // Shark token

Elemental (4/4) // Cat token

Poison counter // Rabbit token

Squirreled Away decklist

MTG Bloomburrow as a set already has a pretty strong reliance on typal theming when it comes to its fuzzy creatures, but Squirreled Away really kicks that up a notch. It doesn't put all its acorns in one basket though. It seems as though only a third of the deck's creatures are squirrels but it has plenty of cards like Chitterspitter that'll help you create a formidable army of vicious rodents.



True to the nut-hoarding tendencies of these critters, Squirreled Away also has space to generate Food tokens and sacrifice them to gain life or Forage.

Creatures

Chittering Witch

Woe Strider

Insatiable Frugivore

The Odd Acorn Gang

Honored Dreyleader

Hazel of the Rootbloom

Ogre Slumlord

End-Raze Forerunners

Arasta of the Endless Web

Deep Forest Hermit

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

Academy Manufactor

Gilded Goose

Beledros Witherbloom

Morbid Opportunist

Moonstone Eulogist

Plaguecrafter

Poison-Tip Archer

Nadier's Nightblade

Ravenous Squirrel

Scurry of Squirrels

Skyfisher Spider

Nested Shambler

Zulaport Cutthroat

Hazel's Brewmaster

Squirrel Sovereign

Prosperous Innkeeper

Haywire Mite

Tireless Provisioner

Planeswalkers

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

Instants

Saw in Half

Second Harvest

Windgrace's Judgment

Plumb the Forbidden

Deadly Dispute

Tear Asunder

Putrefy

Cache Grab

Sorceries

Decree of Pain

Shamanic Revelation

Casualties of War

Maelstrom Pulse

Chatterstorm

Rootcast Apprenticeship

Swarmyard Massacre

Enchantments

Beastmaster Ascension

Gourmand's Talent

Bastion of Remembrance

Moldervine Reclamation

Binding the Old Gods

Squirrel Nest

Wolfwillow Haven

Artifacts

Maskwood Nexus

Chitterspitter

Idol of Oblivion

Arcane Signet

Golgari Signet

Talisman of Resilience

Sol Ring

Skullclamp

Sword of the Squeak

Lands

Temple of Malady

Woodland Cemetery

Necroblossom Snarl

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Swarmyard

Exotic Orchard

Llanowar Wastes

Grim Backwoods

Viridescent Bog

Twilight Mire

Golgari Rot Farm

Jungle Hollow

Haunted Mire

Terramorphic Expanse

Path of Ancestry

Evolving Wilds

Command Tower

Tranquil Thicket

Bojuka Bog

Tainted Wood

Barren Moor

8 Swamp

9 Forest

Tokens

2 Squirrel // Treasure tokens

Squirrel // Food token

Eldrazi // Clue token

Pest // Shapeshifter token

Spider // Blood token

Human Soldier // Wolf (Garruk) token

2 Rat // Raccoon tokens

Goat // Wolf token

Family Matters decklist

Creatures

Jazal Goldmane

Selfless Spirit

Blade Splicer

Zinnia, Valley's Voice

Hanged Executioner

Loyal Warhound

Restoration Angel

Jacked Rabbit

Rapid Augmenter

Plumecreed Escort

Skyclave Apparition

Angel of the Ruins

Luminous Broodmoth

Sun Titan

Aether Channeler

Shield Broker

Curiosity Crafter

Arthur, Marigold Knight

Devilish Valet

Boss's Chauffeur

Siege-Gang Commander

Rose Room Treasurer

Combat Celebrant

Inferno Titan

Solemn Simulacrum

Pollywog Prodigy

Spirited Companion

Inspiring Overseer

Agate Instigator

Illusory Ambusher

Junk Winder

Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive

Thopter Engineer

Cloudblazer

Ornithopter of Paradise

Circuit Mender

Planeswalkers

Elspeth, Sun's Champion

Instants

Pull from Tomorrow

Path to Exile

Rowdy Research

Rapid Hybridization

Aetherize

Sorceries

Martial Coup

Storm of Souls

Stolen by the Fae

Time Wipe

Cut a Deal

Calamity of Cinders

Chart a Course

Enchantments

Fortune Teller's Talent

Murmuration

Echoing Assault

Artifacts

Bident of Thassa

Helm of the Host

Arcane Signet

Boros Signet

Azorius Signet

Izzet Signet

Fellwar Stone

Sol Ring

Mind Stone

Lands

Glacial Fortress

Adarkar Wastes

Temple of Enlightenment

Castle Ardenvale

Seachrome Coast

Sulfur Falls

Cascade Bluffs

Exotic Orchard

Clifftop Retreat

Shivan Reef

Temple of Triumph

Battlefield Forge

Skycloud Expanse

Temple of Epiphany

Ferrous Lake

Rugged Prairie

Sunscorched Divide

Terramorphic Expanse

Path of Ancestry

Thriving Heath

Evolving Wilds

Thriving Isle

Thriving Bluff

Command Tower

Mystic Monastery

9 Plains

4 Mountain

Tokens

Soldier // Citizen token

Human // Soldier token

Rabbit // Treasure token

Rabbit // Agate Instigator Offspring

Storm Crow // Frog Lizard token

Storm Crow // Bird (White) token

Phyrexian Golem // Faerie token

Spirit // Faerie token

Goblin // Thopter token

Illusion // Goblin token

