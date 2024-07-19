MTG Bloomburrow Commander decklists - full card list for Family Matters, Animated Army and more
Check out what's scurrying around in these Bloomburrow precons
MTG Bloomburrow Commander decklists have been revealed and they're sporting some of Magic: The Gathering's most adorable critters.
That said, it's probably not wise to choose what precon you're going to add to your collection solely based on which face Commander you find the cutest. In deciding which deck is for you, you'll first want to get a general idea of what its core archetype, themes, and mechanics. Then, you'll want to down into the nitty gritty and take a proper look at the full decklist.
That's where we come in. Below, we've laid out a full decklist for each MTG Bloomburrow Commander precon. This way, you can not only get a strong sense of each deck's strength and playstyle, you can only start to investigate which cards you might sub in to upgrade and customize your deck.
Animated Army decklist
With only 23 creatures, you might initially think that Animated Army isn't all that battle ready. However, thanks to its face Commander Bello, Bard of the Brambles, you can transform some of your Artifacts and Enchantments into creatures on your turn to have them bring the pain to your opponents (and give you some sweet card draw).
With this system in mind, Animated Army certainly isn't lacking in Enchantment and Artifact cards — over a quarter of the deck is dedicated to these spells that'll not only buff your existing board state but also provide you with extra fire power when you're on the offensive.
Creatures
- Etali, Primal Storm
- Lotus Cobra
- Ghalta, Primal Hunger
- Kodama of the East Tree
- Grothama, All-Devouring
- Rampaging Baloths
- Llanowar Loamspeaker
- Tendershoot Dryad
- Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma
- Grumgully, the Generous
- Sakura-Tribe Elder
- Garruk's Packleader
- Burnished Hart
- Prosperous Bandit
- Wildsear, Scouring Maw
- Bello, Bard of the Brambles
- Pyreswipe Hawk
- Evercoat Ursine
- Brightcap Badger
- Trailtracker Scout
- Thickest in the Thicket
- Teapot Slinger
- Wandertale Mentor
Planeswalkers
- Domri, Anarch of Bolas
Instants
- Chaos Warp
- Starstorm
- Big Score
- Abrade
- Beast Within
Sorceries
- Blasphemous Act
- Decimate
- Explore
- Farseek
- Cultivate
- Rampant Growth
- Harmonize
Enchantments
- Alchemist's Talent
- Berserkers' Onslaught
- Outpost Siege
- Rain of Riches
- Sunbird's Invocation
- Gratuitous Violence
- Warstorm Surge
- Unnatural Growth
- Greater Good
- Primeval Bounty
- Path of Discovery
- Garruk's Uprising
Artifacts
- Gilded Lotus
- Spine of Ish Sah
- Thought Vessel
- Arcane Signet
- Gruul Signet
- Hedron Archive
- Fellwar Stone
- Thran Dynamo
- Sol Ring
- Mind Stone
- Talisman of Impulse
- Esika's Chariot
- Bootleggers' Stash
- Rolling Hamsphere
Lands
- Temple of Abandon
- Karplusan Forest
- Exotic Orchard
- Sheltered Thicket
- Game Trail
- Raging Ravine
- Copperline Gorge
- Mossfire Valley
- Cinder Glade
- Rootbound Crag
- Mosswort Bridge
- Wooded Ridgeline
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Path of Ancestry
- Gruul Turf
- Evolving Wilds
- Forgotten Cave
- Tranquil Thicket
- Command Tower
- Reliquary Tower
- 8 Mountain
- 10 Forest
Tokens
- Treasure // Beast (3/3) token
- Treasure // Prosperous Bandit Offspring token
- 3 Treasure // Saproling tokens
- Hamster // Saproling token
- 2 Cat // Beast (4/4) tokens
- Hamster // Beast (3/3) token
- Hamster // City's Blessing token
Peace Offering decklist
Peace Offering is a precon that's just as sweet as it sounds. Fronted by the face Commander, Ms. Bumbleflower, this deck embraces the 'group hug' archetype — meaning you'll be dishing out lots of favors to your opponents in order to butter them up and keep them fighting among themselves.
Part of Peace Offering's 'kill 'em with kindness' approach is hinged on the newly introduced Gift mechanic. When you cast a card like Wear Down or Peerless Recycling, you'll have an opportunity to promise a Gift to an opponent. If you choose to do so, both you and your opponent are rewarded with bonuses like extra card draw or token generation.
Creatures
- Loran of the Third Path
- Mr. Foxglove
- Ms. Bumbleflower
- Sunscorch Regent
- Mangara, the Diplomat
- Realm-Cloaked Giant
- Twenty-Toed Toad
- Sphinx of Enlightenment
- Forgotten Ancient
- Bloodroot Apothecary
- Managorger Hydra
- Rishkar, Peema Renegade
- Kalonian Hydra
- Faeburrow Elder
- Psychosis Crawler
- Triskaidekaphile
- Octomancer
- Chasm Skulker
- Jolly Gerbils
- Steelburr Champion
- Body of Knowledge
- Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
- Selvala, Explorer Returned
- Kwain, Itinerant Meddler
- Baird, Steward of Argive
- Spore Frog
- Coiling Oracle
Planeswalkers
- Tamiyo, Field Researcher
Instants
- Perch Protection
- Intellectual Offering
- An Offer You Can't Refuse
- Peerless Recycling
- Long River's Pull
- Illusionist's Gambit
- Perplexing Test
- Generous Gift
- Swords to Plowshares
- Broken Wings
- Riot Control
Sorceries
- Promise of Loyalty
- Wear Down
- Tempt with Bunnies
- Tempt with Discovery
- Secret Rendezvous
- Cultivate
- Farseek
Enchantments
- Tenuous Truce
- Communal Brewing
- Fisher's Talent
- Hoofprints of the Stag
- Rites of Flourishing
- Simic Ascendancy
- Wizard Class
- Martial Impetus
Artifacts
- Ghirapur Orrery
- Coveted Jewel
- Thought Vessel
- Arcane Signet
- Swiftfoot Boots
- Fellwar Stone
- Sol Ring
- Mind Stone
Lands
- Adarkar Wastes
- Temple of Enlightenment
- Seachrome Coast
- Glacial Fortress
- Hinterland Harbor
- Razorverge Thicket
- Flooded Grove
- Exotic Orchard
- Skycloud Expanse
- Canopy Vista
- Prairie Stream
- Brushland
- Temple of Mystery
- Yavimaya Coast
- Overflowing Basin
- Sungrass Prairie
- Sunpetal Grove
- Temple of Plenty
- Thriving Heath
- Thriving Isle
- Evolving Wilds
- Thriving Grove
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Command Tower
- Reliquary Tower
- Seaside Citadel
- 4 Plains
- 4 Island
- 4 Forest
Tokens
- Elephant // Squid token
- Steelburr Champion Offspring // Squid token
- Rabbit // Octopus token
- Treasure // Cat token
- Rabbit // Fish token
- Bird (Blue) // Fish token
- Bird (Blue) // Shark token
- Elemental (4/4) // Shark token
- Elemental (4/4) // Cat token
- Poison counter // Rabbit token
Squirreled Away decklist
MTG Bloomburrow as a set already has a pretty strong reliance on typal theming when it comes to its fuzzy creatures, but Squirreled Away really kicks that up a notch. It doesn't put all its acorns in one basket though. It seems as though only a third of the deck's creatures are squirrels but it has plenty of cards like Chitterspitter that'll help you create a formidable army of vicious rodents.
True to the nut-hoarding tendencies of these critters, Squirreled Away also has space to generate Food tokens and sacrifice them to gain life or Forage.
Creatures
- Chittering Witch
- Woe Strider
- Insatiable Frugivore
- The Odd Acorn Gang
- Honored Dreyleader
- Hazel of the Rootbloom
- Ogre Slumlord
- End-Raze Forerunners
- Arasta of the Endless Web
- Deep Forest Hermit
- Toski, Bearer of Secrets
- Chatterfang, Squirrel General
- Academy Manufactor
- Gilded Goose
- Beledros Witherbloom
- Morbid Opportunist
- Moonstone Eulogist
- Plaguecrafter
- Poison-Tip Archer
- Nadier's Nightblade
- Ravenous Squirrel
- Scurry of Squirrels
- Skyfisher Spider
- Nested Shambler
- Zulaport Cutthroat
- Hazel's Brewmaster
- Squirrel Sovereign
- Prosperous Innkeeper
- Haywire Mite
- Tireless Provisioner
Planeswalkers
- Garruk, Cursed Huntsman
Instants
- Saw in Half
- Second Harvest
- Windgrace's Judgment
- Plumb the Forbidden
- Deadly Dispute
- Tear Asunder
- Putrefy
- Cache Grab
Sorceries
- Decree of Pain
- Shamanic Revelation
- Casualties of War
- Maelstrom Pulse
- Chatterstorm
- Rootcast Apprenticeship
- Swarmyard Massacre
Enchantments
- Beastmaster Ascension
- Gourmand's Talent
- Bastion of Remembrance
- Moldervine Reclamation
- Binding the Old Gods
- Squirrel Nest
- Wolfwillow Haven
Artifacts
- Maskwood Nexus
- Chitterspitter
- Idol of Oblivion
- Arcane Signet
- Golgari Signet
- Talisman of Resilience
- Sol Ring
- Skullclamp
- Sword of the Squeak
Lands
- Temple of Malady
- Woodland Cemetery
- Necroblossom Snarl
- Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
- Swarmyard
- Exotic Orchard
- Llanowar Wastes
- Grim Backwoods
- Viridescent Bog
- Twilight Mire
- Golgari Rot Farm
- Jungle Hollow
- Haunted Mire
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Path of Ancestry
- Evolving Wilds
- Command Tower
- Tranquil Thicket
- Bojuka Bog
- Tainted Wood
- Barren Moor
- 8 Swamp
- 9 Forest
Tokens
- 2 Squirrel // Treasure tokens
- Squirrel // Food token
- Eldrazi // Clue token
- Pest // Shapeshifter token
- Spider // Blood token
- Human Soldier // Wolf (Garruk) token
- 2 Rat // Raccoon tokens
- Goat // Wolf token
Family Matters decklist
Creatures
- Jazal Goldmane
- Selfless Spirit
- Blade Splicer
- Zinnia, Valley's Voice
- Hanged Executioner
- Loyal Warhound
- Restoration Angel
- Jacked Rabbit
- Rapid Augmenter
- Plumecreed Escort
- Skyclave Apparition
- Angel of the Ruins
- Luminous Broodmoth
- Sun Titan
- Aether Channeler
- Shield Broker
- Curiosity Crafter
- Arthur, Marigold Knight
- Devilish Valet
- Boss's Chauffeur
- Siege-Gang Commander
- Rose Room Treasurer
- Combat Celebrant
- Inferno Titan
- Solemn Simulacrum
- Pollywog Prodigy
- Spirited Companion
- Inspiring Overseer
- Agate Instigator
- Illusory Ambusher
- Junk Winder
- Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive
- Thopter Engineer
- Cloudblazer
- Ornithopter of Paradise
- Circuit Mender
Planeswalkers
- Elspeth, Sun's Champion
Instants
- Pull from Tomorrow
- Path to Exile
- Rowdy Research
- Rapid Hybridization
- Aetherize
Sorceries
- Martial Coup
- Storm of Souls
- Stolen by the Fae
- Time Wipe
- Cut a Deal
- Calamity of Cinders
- Chart a Course
Enchantments
- Fortune Teller's Talent
- Murmuration
- Echoing Assault
Artifacts
- Bident of Thassa
- Helm of the Host
- Arcane Signet
- Boros Signet
- Azorius Signet
- Izzet Signet
- Fellwar Stone
- Sol Ring
- Mind Stone
Lands
- Glacial Fortress
- Adarkar Wastes
- Temple of Enlightenment
- Castle Ardenvale
- Seachrome Coast
- Sulfur Falls
- Cascade Bluffs
- Exotic Orchard
- Clifftop Retreat
- Shivan Reef
- Temple of Triumph
- Battlefield Forge
- Skycloud Expanse
- Temple of Epiphany
- Ferrous Lake
- Rugged Prairie
- Sunscorched Divide
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Path of Ancestry
- Thriving Heath
- Evolving Wilds
- Thriving Isle
- Thriving Bluff
- Command Tower
- Mystic Monastery
- 9 Plains
- 4 Mountain
Tokens
- Soldier // Citizen token
- Human // Soldier token
- Rabbit // Treasure token
- Rabbit // Agate Instigator Offspring
- Storm Crow // Frog Lizard token
- Storm Crow // Bird (White) token
- Phyrexian Golem // Faerie token
- Spirit // Faerie token
- Goblin // Thopter token
- Illusion // Goblin token
