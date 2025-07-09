A beloved hero's model is available for free in the Warhammer 40K Character Encyclopedia, and it's [SPOILER]

The next DK Warhammer book – the Character Encyclopedia – is on the horizon, but this one's a bit different. It actually includes a model of a beloved hero for your your collection, and GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal who that character is.

I'm loath to keep you from busy schedules of slaying enemies of the Imperium or rooting out heresy, so without further ado: Say "hello again" to Lieutenant Titus. The main character of Space Marine 2 is being bundled into every single copy of the DK Warhammer 40,000 Character Encyclopedia (available to pre-order for a reduced $26.03 at Amazon / £22 at Amazon UK right now), and you can get your hands on him when the book launches this October. I should also point out that he's included at no extra cost, which is pretty good going considering how he's normally sold separately at $30 / £20 or more.

As with most Warhammer models, all you need to put him together is a pair of clippers and and your finest Ultramarine paints – he's a push-fit model, so no glue is required. Lovely.

(Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbott)

I was able to go hands on with the book itself ahead of launch, and although I'd like to imagine myself as a pretty big Warhammer nerd (I've got more than a few Horus Heresy books in my library and have been playing, painting, and collecting since the '90s), even I found the Character Encyclopedia handy. It's rammed with every major hero, villain, and morally-gray ne'er do-well in the Warhammer 40K universe, some of which you've likely not heard of... and plenty more you'll only know in passing. For me, that was some of the Inquisitorial characters like the Aveline and Inquistor Coteaz.

Not that it's all Imperial or Space Marine legends that have been immortalized here. I'm pretty sure every faction (or the vast majority, anyway) have been included within the Character Encyclopedia, so there should be representation for your beloved army - be they Aeldari, Votann, Tyranids, or Tau.

The book, and its accompanying Lieutenant Titus, will arrive this October 2, 2025.

