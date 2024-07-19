How long is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn? The new game from A44 and Kepler Interactive is priced notably lower than many similar games, so it's fair to wonder exactly how much you're getting in terms of hours and time to beat comparatively. We've gone through the details below, as well as answered the question - once you've beaten Flintlock's campaign, is there a New Game Plus mode or similar to add further playtime to the overall package?

How long to beat Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Taking all the experiences as an average, including our own Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn review, you'll likely complete the game in 10 to 15 hours, depending on how much of the side content you engage with, and how difficult you find it to beat. In that very review, our critic said that "it took me a mere 10 hours to reach the credits with most of the side activities checked off my list", and there's very few people reporting spending longer than fifteen hours with the game as a whole, even those who are completionists.

Flintlock is ultimately a smaller, snackier fantasy RPG than many might be used to, but that needn't be a bad thing for those who just want something to entertain themselves across a weekend or a few nights, especially considering that it's beng priced lower than many games out there to match its smaller size, and that it's available to download free if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Does Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn have New Game Plus?

No, Flintlock does not have a New Game Plus / NG+ mode to lengthen the experience, sadly, with no indication from developers A44 that one might be coming in the future through updates. Admittedly, that doesn't mean one couldn't be added, but there's no reason to expect it. If you've completed Flintlock and want more, it means that your only option is to play it again anew, perhaps on a different difficulty to vary the experience.

