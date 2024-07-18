How to farm XP in Flintlock and earn Reputation

The best Flintlock XP farm method is based around quickly building your Reputation multiplier in a safe, controllable way - and that’s done through a bunch of easy, low-risk fights. Experience in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is referred to as “Reputation” in-game, but there’s no real distinction - it’s a points system used to acquire skills and weapon upgrades, with Reputation / XP obtained through playing the game skillfully, defeating enemies and completing quests.

However, the big distinction is that Flintlock has a rare kind of XP multiplier system, where varied and skilled combat multiplies the amount of Reputation that Nor gains – but the whole thing is reset to zero if you take damage before banking that Reputation. With this unique system in play, we’ve come up with a solid XP farming system for players in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, with principles that can be applied at any point in the game (but in some locations to better effect than others).

How to farm XP and Reputation in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

To farm XP in Flintlock, players need to build up their multiplier quickly and safely for the best payoff. With the constant risk of getting hit and having that multiplier reduced back to zero, here’s how to do it:

Find an area with lots of melee enemies, but weak ones who are largely separate, on their own or in small groups. The Rosy Mile Southwest of Mudfish Dock, and the unnamed path between Whitebridge and the Foglands are good for this. Fight the enemies one at a time. This is a helpful way to build your multiplier at low risk. Obviously you don’t want to get hit, so this is how to have the best chance. Try and focus on using a different approach in each fight - first curses, then sprint and jump attacks, then counterattacks and parries, then firearms and equipment, etc. The goal here is to methodically use all your abilities to maximise the multiplier. Finish by using special attacks and grenade explosives on groups of enemies. This is how to get your big farming payoff - the multiplier is large, so now we want a guaranteed reward. It’s why the Rosy Mile is so good: you can finish in the village south of Gallbridge and wipe out the enemies there for a grand reward. Bank your farmed Reputation and fast travel back to a checkpoint to rest. The payoff earned, it’s time to reset. Claim the experience and travel back to a Lodestone or Campfire to begin again.

We’ve suggested specific farming locations that players will be able to reach relatively early in the game, especially if they’re focusing on the main story, but this principle can be applied anywhere. Depending on the length of run, you can build the multiplier higher for more risk, or do short, efficient farming runs for less reward, but with less chance of losing that bonus.

How to get XP and Reputation quickly in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

If you don’t want to go about the hassle of farming Reputation XP, there’s still some principles you can keep in mind while playing that’ll vastly improve your rewards. Here’s some basics:

Keep an eye out for Conscripts’ Buttons . These collectibles are found on skeletons and can be sold from your inventory for 150 Reputation each. They’re actually incredibly common, but not always easy to spot.

. These collectibles are found on skeletons and can be sold from your inventory for 150 Reputation each. They’re actually incredibly common, but not always easy to spot. Refund any skills you don’t use. You can actually get the Reputation back from skills, so if there’s some that aren’t benefiting you, go to the skill menu and get that XP back.

you don’t use. You can actually get the Reputation back from skills, so if there’s some that aren’t benefiting you, go to the skill menu and get that XP back. Mix up your moves . Nor gets Reputation for killing enemies, but it’s the variety of attacks that increase the multiplier on them. Try to do more than just spam the basic attack and dodge.

. Nor gets Reputation for killing enemies, but it’s the variety of attacks that increase the multiplier on them. Try to do more than just spam the basic attack and dodge. Play defensively. Learning dodges and counterattacks will both stop you from getting hit, but also build your multiplier nicely, as there tend to be good rewards for performing various kinds of parries.

Learning dodges and counterattacks will both stop you from getting hit, but also build your multiplier nicely, as there tend to be good rewards for performing various kinds of parries. Learn new active skills. Passive abilities don’t help much here, but “active” skills that have to be triggered mean you have more potential ways to build your multiplier in combat.

Passive abilities don’t help much here, but “active” skills that have to be triggered mean you have more potential ways to build your multiplier in combat. Work out your “Multiplier average” - namely, what percentage do you tend to be on before you get hit? For example, I notice that I tend to lose my streak around 80-90%, which means I should bank whenever I hit 70-80% to stop that from happening. Work out when you tend to lose, then get in the habit of banking just before that.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission