The best Skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
The best Skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn are those that focus on control and common use
The best Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn skills and abilities will vary depending on your preferred playstyle, but ultimately I found that certain skills were far more valuable than others - namely, those that were commonly used, focused on crowd control to limit enemies, and empowered those talents that Nor uses frequently anyway. With this in mind, I've drawn up a list of the five best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn below, and what it is that makes them so good.
What are the best Skills in Flintlock?
The best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn that you should aim to get as soon as possible are as follows:
- Taunt (Magic): Taunt simply means that Enki draws an enemy's focus when there's more than one, rendering them harmless while they attack him instead. It's a great, simple way to keep them out of your hair.
- Countershot (Powder): This enhanced Parry ability means that you shoot an enemy in the head instead of the standard counterattack. It doesn't use up ammo, does more damage, and knocks them down for follow-up attacks - it's just better than the standard counter in every way.
- Momentum (Steel): Momentum adds a 10% damage and speed bonus to your melee attacks when you trigger the melee as the previous one lands. It's not much in isolation, but learn the timing and that means a 10% buff to pretty much all your standard attacks for the rest of the game, at no cost.
- Curse Shot (Magic + Powder): One of the more expensive abilities, Curse Shot adds cursing effects to your guns, and priming to your melee attacks - forever. It's a game changer, especially if you're liberal with gunfire.
- Shadow Strike (Magic + Steel): Another expensive power, Shadow Strike means that when you Perfect Dodge an attack, Enki inflicts curse and damage on them.
There's plenty more skills in Flintlock worth getting, but these are the five I found to be gamechangers, rather than some others, which were more situationally-interesting gimmicks. There's definitely others you should keep an eye on, and consider the top row abilities you want to prioritise so you can work towards them, but these five will give Nor a powerful grounding. And of course, if you want to earn them as quickly as possible, use our guide on the best Flintlock XP farm to build that reputation as fast as possible.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.