The best Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn skills and abilities will vary depending on your preferred playstyle, but ultimately I found that certain skills were far more valuable than others - namely, those that were commonly used, focused on crowd control to limit enemies, and empowered those talents that Nor uses frequently anyway. With this in mind, I've drawn up a list of the five best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn below, and what it is that makes them so good.

What are the best Skills in Flintlock?

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

The best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn that you should aim to get as soon as possible are as follows:

Taunt (Magic): Taunt simply means that Enki draws an enemy's focus when there's more than one, rendering them harmless while they attack him instead. It's a great, simple way to keep them out of your hair.

Countershot (Powder): This enhanced Parry ability means that you shoot an enemy in the head instead of the standard counterattack. It doesn't use up ammo, does more damage, and knocks them down for follow-up attacks - it's just better than the standard counter in every way.

Momentum (Steel): Momentum adds a 10% damage and speed bonus to your melee attacks when you trigger the melee as the previous one lands. It's not much in isolation, but learn the timing and that means a 10% buff to pretty much all your standard attacks for the rest of the game, at no cost.

Curse Shot (Magic + Powder): One of the more expensive abilities, Curse Shot adds cursing effects to your guns, and priming to your melee attacks - forever. It's a game changer, especially if you're liberal with gunfire.

Shadow Strike (Magic + Steel): Another expensive power, Shadow Strike means that when you Perfect Dodge an attack, Enki inflicts curse and damage on them.

There's plenty more skills in Flintlock worth getting, but these are the five I found to be gamechangers, rather than some others, which were more situationally-interesting gimmicks. There's definitely others you should keep an eye on, and consider the top row abilities you want to prioritise so you can work towards them, but these five will give Nor a powerful grounding. And of course, if you want to earn them as quickly as possible, use our guide on the best Flintlock XP farm to build that reputation as fast as possible.

