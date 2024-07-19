How to get more Healing Flasks in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Healing Potions in Flintlock are rewards for finding coffee shops
The Flintlock Healing Flasks are one of the most important items you can find in The Siege of Dawn, special potions that can be used to restore health, like in many Soulslike games. However, because of the frequency with which players take damage in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, it's often easy to run out of Healing Flasks, necessitating the question: how do you get more of them?
How to increase your max Healing Flasks in Flintlock
Healing Flasks in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn refill at checkpoints when you rest, but to increase the maximum amount of potions themselves, you need to find a Coffee Shop. These serve as the central areas in Hamlets, but won't be unlocked until completion - leading to the following chain of events needed.
- Find a Hamlet, a settlement taken over by enemies. Some Hamlets are mandatory for the main story, others are not.
- Search through the Hamlet until you discover the Leader, a more powerful enemy that serves as the area's final boss encounter.
- Defeat the Leader to clear the Hamlet of enemies.
- After this is done, head to a circular building in the middle - the Coffee Shop.
- In the middle of that is the Host, a multi-limbed creature at a vat of coffee that holds up a mask in lieu of a face.
- Speak to the Host to gain a new Healing Flask.
This chain of events seems to imply that these restorative potions are nothing more than freshly-brewed coffee - which between this and Alan Wake 2 is setting an interesting pro-caffeine trend among games throughout the last year.
Still, however it's done, you'll definitely want to build your maximum Healing Flasks wherever possible, and though it didn't quite make our list of the best Flintlock skills, there is a good late-game ability that increases their restorative power by an extra 50%, which we do recommend. There are also skills that restore health through certain attacks, though they're nowhere near as effective as just drinking a Flask.
