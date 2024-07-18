Do you need a PSN account to play Concord on PC?

Should you be wondering if you need a PSN account to play Concord on PC, then the answer is yes, you do. While this is sometimes a necessary precondition in order to make certain functionality within a game work, it's fair to say that forcing account registration for different platforms onto players often proves to be an unpopular choice – you only have to look at what happened recently with Helldivers 2 to see how this can quickly cause problems. However, it looks like this requirement will be here to stay, so here's what you need to know about needing a PSN account on PC to play Concord.

Does Concord need a PlayStation Network account on PC?

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

Due to the way the game has been set up on the PlayStation servers, you do need a PSN account to play Concord on PC. If you previously took part in the Concord beta on PC then you'll have already been through the process of connecting a PSN account or setting a new one up if you don't have it, otherwise you still have this to come. While the game itself should take you through the required stages to create a new account when you first start it, if you want to get ahead of things before the full release then you can follow the PlayStation Support instructions here on how to create an adult account for PSN.

If you're wondering why you need to do this on PC, then we've got more information in this article where the Concord devs defend PSN requirement after Helldivers 2 backlash. Basically, without having that connection on a technical level, key features of the game such as Concord crossplay and cross-progression simply wouldn't be able to work across the different platforms.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.