Concord roadmap and what to expect after launch

The Concord roadmap lays out the future for the new hero shooter, including free seasons, new Freegunners, new maps, and more. Developer Firewalk has been clear that it's going to provide players with big content drops for free, so that means no premium passes to get all the cool, new stuff or any pay-to-win nonsense. That all sounds pretty good, but when can you expect these seasons to kick off? Here's everything we know about what lies ahead on Concord's roadmap.

At launch, Concord will be quite packed, with 16 Freegunner characters available to play as, 12 maps to play on, and six modes to compete in. Additionally, there will be plenty of cosmetics to unlock for each of the Freegunners, as well as eight Variants to unlock in total – Variants alter a Freegunner's kit slightly, giving you a new way to play as the same characters – and more will be added in the future.

As a live-service game, Concord is keeping things moving with its own seasonal model, starting with Season 1 in October. However, these will be free content drops for the most part, and developer Firewalk has said that there will be plenty to unlock and progress just by playing the game at launch and into the future, no battle passes needed. An in-game, cosmetics-only microtransaction store will be added in Season 1, but it sounds like plenty of free cosmetics will still be offered too. In short, you can rest assured that paying that upfront cost is all have to pay to play, and continue playing, Concord.

Concord Early Access and launch

Concord launches on August 23 but those that have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition get to start playing early on August 20 from 5pm UTC – that's 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, and 7pm CEST. Those times also apply to the full launch three days later!

Concord Season 1

Season 1 of Concord, named "The Tempest", is the first major content drop planned for the game. It begins in October (no start date just yet) and will introduce a new Freegunner character to play as, a new map, more Freegunner Variants, more cosmetics and rewards, and more weekly cinematics to keep the story going.

There aren't any specifics beyond that, including who this new character is, but the story developments between launch day and the start of Season 1 should hopefully set up The Tempest and its new additions. With at least a month of the public having access to the game, expect to see some balance and quality-of-life adjustments too.

Concord Season 2

Season 2, the name of which is yet to be revealed, will begin some time in January. Like Season 1, it will also introduce a new Freegunner, map, character Variants, general improvements, cosmetics, rewards, and weekly cinematics, but you can also expect a new game mode.

Concord Season 3

The official Concord Season Roadmap image above doesn't give any details on what will be included in Season 3, but it's visibly marked for an April 2025 launch. This date could obviously change, but it fits in with the three-month seasonal model.



