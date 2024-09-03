Concord is being taken offline this week and everyone is getting refunds as PlayStation tries to "determine the best path ahead"

PlayStation is taking its new hero shooter Concord offline after less than two weeks.

In an update shared to the PlayStation Blog, Firewalk Studios game director Ryan Ellis said there are "aspects of the game and our initial launch" that didn't "land the way we'd intended." For that reason, the game is being taken offline on September 6 and refunds will be going out to everyone who purchased the game on PS5 or PC.

"While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC," Ellis said. "If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method."

This story is developing...