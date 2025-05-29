Very dead Sony game Concord is offline for good, but you can still buy this commemorative plaque that's already soaring past $3,000 at auction

The questions of the universe: What's the meaning of all this? Why me? Is death only temporary? And if not, then why in the name of all that is holy and eternal is there a commemorative Concord plaque currently blowing past $3,000 at auction ?

Bidding for the Goodwill listing began on May 27 – a Washington state-based outpost of the thrift store is selling what it describes opaquely as a "Chelsea Grace Founding Concord PS5 Freegunner Wall Hanging Plaque." Chelsea Grace is credited as the outsourcing and co-dev lead for the infamously short-lived hero shooter, which publisher PlayStation pulled after two weeks of it gasping for air.

Text on the plaque describes Grace as a "Founding Freegunner" of the "Northstar Crew" – translated from Concord speak, that means they're an original member of the multiplayer game's first (and, ultimately, only) group of playable characters, a designation shuttered developer Firewalk bestowed upon them for the "Worldwide Concord Launch, August 23, 2024."

(Image credit: Goodwill)

Along with this – now, somewhat gloomy – congratulatory text, the commemorative plaque showcases Concord's key art and a game disc for PS5. Photos on the Goodwill auction site show that the item is in good condition, save for a bit of dust.

It's certainly in better shape than a lump of stone from a collapsed mine, which I imagine emanates a comparable cloud of melancholy. But for potential buyers, this emotional weight is likely part of the Concord plaque's appeal. Concord was doomed, but its regrettable fate is exactly what makes it a fascinating chunk of gaming history.

The Goodwill auction is live until June 3, and the Concord plaque has already received 40 bids as of writing.

