This Crysis-looking FPS from former Metro devs was supposed to launch today, but it was delayed at the last second amid 4/10 reviews: "We are trying our best"

La Quimera is a sci-fi, story-driven FPS with more than a few aesthetic and gameplay similarities to Crysis, and it's being made by former Metro devs at a studio called Reburn. That sounds like a recipe for success, but the game – which was scheduled to launch today – has suffered a last-minute delay amid some very bad reviews.

"We'd like to apologize for the unexpected delay in getting La Quimera out to you, our fans and supporters," Reburn co-founder and CEO Dmytro Lymar says in a message posted to the game's Discord, and shared with media in a press release.

"Our team here at Reburn has been working hard on the game," Lymar continues, "and it being our first title as an independent game developer has led to some unforeseen challenges. We are trying our best to address the matters as quickly as possible, while also navigating the circumstances we're faced with here in the Ukraine."

The message isn't specific about the reasons for the delay, or how long it'll be, but the announcement notably came just after the game's review embargo dropped. Only two outlets chose to review La Quimera – XboxEra and Wccftech – and both reviewers gave it a 4/10, criticizing its poor storytelling and absurdly short length. One of the reviews even says the game feels "unfinished" and suggests it would've been better suited as an early access release.

Developer Reburn was known as 4A Games Ukraine until February of this year. The studio was established in 2014 when 4A proper moved its headquarters to Malta amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the developers left behind becoming an independent studio.

Since then, 4A Games Ukraine served as a contractor on Metro Exodus, but it is not directly connected with the full 4A studio that's still working on Metro.

It's a confusing lineage, and it's probably part of why the studio finally rebranded as Reburn alongside the announcement of La Quimera earlier this year.

In a blog post posted earlier this year breaking down the relationship between the two studios, 4A said it wished "every success" to Reburn.

Here's hoping that the studio can, indeed, make good on the promise of its lineage and La Quimera's impressive visuals to turn this whole strange saga into a success story.

