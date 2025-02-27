Veteran Metro developers announce a new FPS that has Crysis-like exosuits and drags an acclaimed filmmaker out of a 9-year hiatus

Some veteran developers who worked on the dystopian Metro series have now formed a new independent studio, Reburn, and announced a new FPS called La Quimera, which continues their knack for creating close-quarter shootouts and ruined kinda-near-future cities.

La Quimera is set to take place across both a sprawling, semi-ruined Latin American megalopolis and its surrounding jungles, combining folklore and over-the-top advanced military tech that'd make Crysis blush. Speaking of, La Quimera takes those comparisons a step further as you'll also be stepping into a "customizable exosuit" alone or with up to two friends.

La Quimera - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Maybe the most interesting thing about La Quimera, though, is the fact that it's pulling acclaimed filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn out of the shadows, as he's apparently written and created "the world and narrative" alongside E.J.A Warren. Refn is best known for directing arthouse action flick Drive - only the first film where Ryan Gosling stars as a stunt man - and fashionable horror The Neon Demon, which was his last full directorial feature nine years ago. He also, funnily enough, plays Heartman in Death Stranding, so he's not totally new to games.

Reburn itself was founded by former 4A Games Ukraine CEO Dmytro Lymar, who's been able to court "more than 110 developers... lead gameplay designers, artists, sound engineers, programmers, and more from across the entire Metro series." Longtime Metro designer Sasha Kostiuk even serves as the project lead here.

As for Metro proper, 4A Games last year confirmed that "development continues" on the unnamed Metro 4, but it's obviously taken a little longer than usual because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite some employees relocating to a new office in Malta.

