Is Concord crossplay between PS5 and PC?

If you're wondering if Concord crossplay is going to be an option in this upcoming hero shooter, then I have good news for you! Sony have already confirmed that there will be cross-platform play available, meaning you can connect with friends and other players regardless of whether they're on PS5 or PC. This will open up the game to a larger pool of players, which should hopefully make it easier to find a challenge suitable to your own level. For more details of how crossplay in Concord will work, read on.

How to use crossplay in Concord

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

Concord crossplay will be activated by default when you start the game, so you don't need to do anything further to connect with both PS5 and PC players. However, if you decide you'd prefer not to use this cross-platform connectivity – perhaps you consider keyboard and mouse players to have an advantage over those using controllers – then it's also possible to disable crossplay at any time by visiting the in-game settings through the options menu.

It should be noted that while a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to access the Concord beta, you will need PS+ to play the full release on PS5 when it launches in August. You will also need a PSN account to play Concord on PC, as this is used to synchronise your progress and matchmake players through crossplay, so be prepared to set an account up if you don't already have one.

