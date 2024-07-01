How to play the Concord beta and when is it available?

The Concord beta is arriving soon, meaning players can try out Firewalk's much-anticipated hero shooter well in advance of its August 23 release date. With a full selection of characters available to try out alongside a variety of maps and game modes, there will be plenty to check out during the beta period, and those who qualify for Early Access will have even more time to learn about the various Freegunners you can play as. If you want to find out more, then here's the lowdown on how to play the Concord beta and when it will be running.

When is the Concord beta running?

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

The Concord beta is divided up into two separate sessions, which will be running over consecutive weekends. These are as follows:

Early Access weekend: 12-14 July (Friday-Sunday)

Open Beta weekend: 18-21 July (Thursday-Sunday)

To play the Concord Early Access beta you need to pre-order the game through the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, Epic Games Store, or Steam, after which you'll be sent an email – this will contain codes for you and four of your friends so you can all access the beta early! (On Steam, your additional beta invites can be found in your inventory.)

For everyone else, you can download the Concord Open Beta when it appears on the store for your chosen platform, then access the second beta session with no pre-purchase requirements.

Which characters are in the Concord beta?

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

The Concord beta will include all 16 of the available characters, or Freegunners as they're referred to in the game, so you'll get to try them all out to decide which one(s) are your favorite and best match your playstyle. The Freegunners announced so far are:

1-0FF

Bazz

Haymar

It-Z

Lennox

Star Child

Teo

Vale

+ eight more to be revealed

What maps and game modes can you play in the Concord beta?

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

The full release of the game will include 12 unique maps in a variety of settings, plus six distinct team-based game modes, and this will be expanded on further after launch with regular free updates for all players. The Concord beta will have the following maps and game modes available:

Maps:

Freewater

Shock Risk

Star Chamber

Water Hazard

Bone Mines (Open Beta only)

Game Modes:

Cargo Run

Clash Point

Trophy Hunt

Area Control (Open Beta only)

Want to read more? Concord devs defend PSN requirement after Helldivers 2 backlash: "The goal is for players to come together"

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.