College Football 25 best players list with all the top ratings
NCAA favourites like Donovan Edwards highlight the College Football 25 best players list
The College Football 25 best players list is in – and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson scores the honour of being its number one ranked player. College Football 25 picks up where NCAA Football 14 left off more than a decade ago, and other standout names for its re-debut include LSU tackle Will Campbell and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Below you can scout all the top stars on launch day, with the College Football 25 best players list.
The Top 75 College Football 25 player ratings
Below is the full College Football 25 best players list, from Will Campbell on top down to Cobee Bryant at number 75. We’ve plenty more guides to come in the days ahead, beginning with the College Football 25 best teams countdown and College Football 25 celebrations list. And, of course, our one-stop overall College Football 25 guide. Stay tuned!
- 1 Will Johnson (CB, Michigan) - 96
- 2 Will Campbell (LT, LSU) - 96
- 3 Ollie Gordon II (HB, Oklahoma State) - 96
- 4 James Pearce Jr. (RE, Tennessee) - 95
- 5 Caleb Downs (FS, Ohio State) - 95
- 6 Travis Hunter (WR/CB, Colorado) - 95
- 7 Malaki Starks (FS, Georgia) - 95
- 8 Mason Graham (DT, Michigan) - 95
- 9 Quinshon Judkins (HB, Ohio State) - 95
- 10 Tate Ratledge (RB, Georgia) - 95
- 11 Luther Burden III (WR, Missouri) - 94
- 12 Benjamin Morrison (CB, Notre Dame) - 94
- 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT, Texas) - 94
- 14 Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Arizona) - 94
- 15 Barrett Carter (ROLB, Clemson) - 94
- 16 Jay Higgins (MLB, Iowa) - 94
- 17 Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado) - 93
- 18 Carson Beck (QB, Georgia) - 93
- 19 Emeka Egbuka (WR, Ohio State) - 93
- 20 Mykel Williams (LOLB, Georgia) - 93
- 21 Deone Walker (RE, Kentucky) - 93
- 22 Omarion Hampton (HB, North Carolina) - 93
- 23 Treveyon Henderson (HB, Ohio State) - 93
- 24 Aireontae Ersery (LT, Minnesota) - 94
- 25 Jaydn Ott (HB, California) - 93
- 26 Walter Nolen (DT, Ole Miss) - 93
- 27 Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas) - 92
- 28 Xavier Watts (FS, Notre Dame) - 92
- 29 Jack Sawyer (LE, Ohio State) - 92
- 30 Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oregon) - 92
- 31 Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU, LOLB) - 92
- 32 Parker Brailsford (C, Alabama C) - 92
- 33 Colston Loveland (TE, Michigan) - 92
- 34 Tacario Davis (CB, Arizona) - 92
- 35 Malachi More (FS, Alabama) - 92
- 36 Tahj Brooks (HB, Texas Tech) - 92
- 37 Clay Webb (LG, Jacksonville State) - 92
- 38 Sebastian (FS, Castro Iowa) - 92
- 39 Jonas Sanker (SS, Virginia) - 92
- 40 Quincy Riley (CB, Louisville)- 92
- 41 Jonah Monheim (C, USC) - 92
- 42 Devin Neal (HB, Kansas) - 92
- 43 Tyler Booker (LG, Alabama) - 91
- 44 Ashton Jeanty (HB, Boise State) - 91
- 45 Tory Horton (WR, Colorado State) - 91
- 46 Donovan Jackson (LG, Ohio State) - 91
- 47 Abdul Carter (RE, Penn State) - 91
- 48 Dylan Fairchild (LG, Georgia) - 91
- 49 Donovan Edwards (HB, Michigan) - 91
- 50 Jason Henderson (ROLB, Old Dominion) - 91
- 51 Denzel Burke (CB, Ohio State) - 91
- 52 Danny Stutsman (MLB, Oklahoma) - 91
- 53 Luke Kandra (RG, Cincinnati) - 91
- 54 Tyleik Williams (DT, Ohio State) - 91
- 55 Kenneth Grant (DT, Michigan) - 91
- 56 Kaimon Rucker (RE, North Carolina) - 91
- 57 Kevin Winston Jr. (SS, Penn State) - 91
- 58 Landon Jackson (LE, Arkansas) - 91
- 59 Tez Johnson (WR, Oregon) - 91
- 60 Jaeden Roberts (RG, Alabama) - 91
- 61 Maxwell Hariston (CB, Kentucky) - 91
- 62 Ricardo Hallman (CB, Wisconsin) - 91
- 63 Logan Parr (LG, SMU) - 91
- 64 Nicholas Singleton (HB, Penn State) - 91
- 65 Jabbar Muhammad (CB, Oregon) - 91
- 66 Dorian Strong (CB, Virginia Tech) - 91
- 67 Damien Martinez (HB, Miami HB) - 91
- 68 RJ Harvey (HB, UCF HB) - 91
- 69 Oronde Gadsden II (TE, Syracuse) - 91
- 70 Dontay Corleone (DT, Cincinnati) - 91
- 71 Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama) - 90
- 72 Ashton Gillotte (LE, Louisville) - 90
- 73 Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss) - 90
- 74 Mitchell Evans (TE, Notre Dame) - 90
- 75 Cobee Bryant (CB, Kansas) - 90
