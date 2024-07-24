The best College Football 25 sliders and how to use them

College Football 25 sliders can turn this already superb game into an experience that truly mirrors what you see on any given Saturday. More than a decade after the demise of EA’s NCAA series, College Football 25 has the world playing varsity ball again – and making sliders in order to enhance its realism even further. Which is the entire point of this scouting report. For an even stronger challenge than Default difficulty, while producing authentic results, input the key numbers from GR’s College Football 25 sliders guide.

(Image credit: EA)

Using Sliders to tweak your gameplay experience is fairly straightforward. Jump into the main menu, then move your way across the top bar to Settings. Select Game Settings, then match the headings on the list below to the tabs in the horizontal menu bar.

If a value isn’t listed here, keep it at default. For instance, special teams are challenging enough as it is, especially during road matches, so all Player Skill settings for kicking and punting stay at 50. Although that element of the game is also covered in our College Football 25 tips guide.

(Image credit: EA)

Okay, here we go. The best College Football 25 sliders below should produce realistic stats, but also give you a significant gameplay challenge, and feel authentic in terms of match flow. For example, you’ll see fewer interceptions than on default settings, but more fumbles.

Naturally, controlling anyone on the College Football 25 best teams and College Football 25 best players list is going to give you a significant advantage, whichever sliders you use.

Game Options

Difficulty: Heisman

Quarter Length: 11 Minutes

Play Clock: On

Accelerated Clock: On

Minimum Play Clock Time: 20 Seconds

Defensive Ball Hawk: Off

Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: Off

Injuries: 35

Fatigue: 80

Player Speed Parity Scale: 85

Player Skill

QB Accuracy: 36

Pass Blocking: 50

WR Catching: 40

Run Blocking: 18

Ball Security: 32

Reaction Time: 55

Interceptions: 30

Pass Coverage: 55

Tackling: 37

Penalties

Offside: 65

False State: 85

Offensive Holding: 60

Facemask: 80

Illegal Block in the Back: 60

Roughing the Passer: 50

Defensive Pass Interference: 95

CPU Skill

QB Accuracy: 32

Pass Blocking: 52

WR Catching: 38

Run Blocking: 100

Ball Security: 32

Reaction Time: 60

Interceptions: 21

Pass Coverage: 62

Tackling: 43

FG Power: 50

FG Accuracy: 44

Punt Power: 58

Punt Accuracy: 80

Kickoff Power: 54

(Image credit: EA)

I’ve been playing the game non-stop to put together our College Football 25 Recruiting guide and review, and tailor the sliders above. But I didn’t start from scratch: I’ve also found other user-made slider sets to be useful. To that end, I need to credit canes21 and BarflytheOwl at Operation Sports and for submitting their findings to the wider world.