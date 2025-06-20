College Football 26: Everything you need to know about the upcoming sports game

The College Football 26 release date is just one month away – and the revamped NCAA series’ sophomore season looks set to be a stormer. Dynasty and gameplay details are now in the wild: be prepared to lose your entire summer to recruiting the best high school talent and soaking up the atmosphere of rivalry games. As ever, it’ll offer pageantry-packed Road To Glory and Ultimate Team experiences too. Below is everything you need to know about the new game, including the College Football 26 trailer, cover star, preorder bonuses, and so much more.

The main College Football 26 question mark for many will be its recruiting tweaks. This aspect is what keeps players coming back, and saw numerous players run out of time last year as Dynasty shut down after 30 seasons. Tweaking that, as well as increasingly the level cap, has been one of EA Orlando's priorities over the past 12 months. But we're getting ahead of ourselves…

(Image credit: EA)

The College Football 26 release date is Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Those who pre-order can play it up to three days early, from Monday, July 7, and inevitably, there are other bonuses to enjoy too. More on those below. We’re actually getting the game a week sooner than College Football 25, which landed on July 19, 2024.

(Image credit: EA)

When EA resuscitated its beloved NCAA series under a new name, it made a commitment to keeping it current-gen only – unlike Madden, which still releases on PS4 and Xbox One.

That means College Football 26 platforms are again limited to modern consoles. Yep, if you want to dig into some digital Rose Bowl action, you need either a PS5 or Xbox One. It’s a blow to PC players, who, incredibly, have kept NCAA Football 14 alive for more than a decade using emulators.

College Football 26 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The College Football 26 trailer reveals numerous tantalising improvements over College Football 25 – which, let’s not forget, was our 2024 sports game of the year. We’re talking pre-game drone shows, marching bands, mascots, monster hits, and – the really important bit – a stack of wild plays. Hit that panel to see for yourself.

(Image credit: EA)

There’s no individual College Football 26 cover star. Instead, two elite wide receivers share the honour: Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State.

We interviewed Williams at EA Orlando ahead of our College Football 26 hands-on. “It’s crazy - growing up, you play the game and I’ve seen so many guys where I’m like, ‘I wanna be like him’”, he says. “When Odell Beckham Jr was on the cover, the first person I’m playing with that year is OBJ. I gotta see his signature celebration, things like that. Now [that person] is me. It’s a reality, that dream came true – words can’t describe it.”

(Image credit: EA)

As is traditional across modern sports games, there are a ton of College Football 26 pre-order bonuses on offer should you decide to purchase ahead of that July 10 release date. Three different versions of College Football 26 are available: the MVP Bundle ($149.99), Deluxe Edition ($99.99), or Standard Edition ($69.99). Here’s what you get in each. Note that the MVP Bundle also includes Madden NFL 26.

MVP Bundle

Bundle Exclusive CUT Elite Player Item

Base Game

3 Days Early Access (July 7 to July 9)

4600 College Football Points

Early Access Solo Challenges (July 7 to July 9)

Top Prospect Pack (Expires 6/19) (Choice of 1 Player Item)

All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

Base Game

3 Days Early Access (July 7 to July 9)

4600 College Football Points

Early Access Solo Challenges (July 7 to July 9)

Top Prospect Pack (Expires 6/19) (Choice of 1 Player Item)

All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

Base Game

All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 Player Items)

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

(Image credit: EA)

While other EA games lean hard on Ultimate Team, the focus of College Football 26 is again its dynasty mode. You take over a real-life college program by creating yourself as a coach, or – new for this year – selecting one of more than 300 real ones. Playing matches across each season is just a small part of the experience.

As in the classic NCAA games, you’ll spend even more time recruiting talented high school players in the hope of crafting a roster that contends for bowl games and trophies season after season. Upgrading your abilities, along with those of your coordinators, over time is a critical aspect in earning long-term success. [To that end, the level cap is doubled from 50 to 100 this year.]

As well as adding those real coaches, EA has implemented numerous quality of life improvements. Historic match results for rivalries have been added, and continue to be tracked as seasons go by – so even in a down year, you still desperately want to beat Texas with Oklahoma.

As for recruiting, players’ dealbreakers can evolve over time, while some talents will whittle their list down to two choices, then put you directly up against another college to battle for their signature. The most addictive mode in gaming appears set to dig its claws in even deeper.

(Image credit: EA)

EA Orlando vice president Daryl Holt tells us there’s a three-word statement underpinning the publisher’s NCAA comeback: “We are football”. That means trying to match the explosiveness of real-life college action, with crazy RPO plays, end-to-end drives, and proper physics-based tackling. One element of this is prioritising the ‘four-minute offense’.

Along with those 300 coaches, College Football 26 adds 45 new formations and 2,800 new plays. Another masterful design inclusion is quick subs, enabling you to swap in players at the line of scrimmage with a couple of D-pad presses.

Gameplay feels slower this year to bring the series in line with Madden, but that’s a positive. It enables you to fully utilise fresh on-field touches such as block steering, enhancing the running game in the process, especially if you time your cut right against an onrushing linebacker.

“Every step is a statement,” says senior production director Rob Jones. Last year’s Wear & Tear mechanic is even more detailed, while you really feel homefield advantage in places like The Swamp – AKA Florida’s raucous Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. We can’t wait to play it – stay tuned for our review very, very soon.

For more exciting titles, head over to our list of the best sports games of all time.