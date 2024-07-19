College Football 25 celebrations list for interceptions, first downs and touchdowns
How to do every move on the College Football 25 celebrations list
College Football 25 celebrations bring a brilliant personal touch to the return of EA’s NCAA sim. Using the right stick and a variety of modifiers, you can unleash them in three different College Football 25 scenarios: after touchdowns, following first downs, and when you’ve just claimed a key interception. But how do you do them all? Wonder no longer, as every single one is right here, on the complete College Football 25 celebrations list.
College Football 25 touchdown celebrations
There are 21 potential College Football 25 touchdown celebrations for you to toast your latest six-point pass or end-zone-smashing run. Need gameplay help along the way? Then check back here soon for our College Football 25 tips guide.
- Vibes: Right Stick up
- Shoot the arrow: Right Stick right
- Jacked: Right Stick down
- Ice in my veins: Right Stick left
- Tiger Swag: Right Stick up + Left Trigger/L2
- I Can’t Hear You: Right Stick right + Left Trigger/L2
- The King: Right Stick down + Left Trigger/L2
- Strike a Pose: Right Stick left + Left Trigger/L2
- Who Cares: Right Stick up + Left Bumper/L1
- Cross Up: Right Stick right + Left Bumper/L1
- It’s Time: Right Stick down + Left Bumper/L1
- Head Swag: Right Stick left + Left Bumper/L1
- Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up + Right Trigger/R2
- Little Baby: Right Stick right + Right Trigger/R2
- On his head: Right Stick down + Right Trigger/R2
- Put em to sleep: Right Stick left + Right Trigger/R2
- Point to fans: Right Stick up + Right Bumper/R1
- Come at me bro: Right Stick right + Right Bumper/R1
- Mic Drop: Right Stick down + Right Bumper/R1
- Salute (all teams other than Colorado): Right Stick left + Right Bumper/R1
- Show The Ice (Colorado Only): Right Stick left + Right Bumper/R1
College Football 25 first down celebrations
Four College Football 25 first down celebrations are available in year one of the NCAA reset project. Increase your chances of using them using our imminent guides to the College Football 25 best teams, and College Football 25 best players.
- Signal It: Right Stick up
- Touch em up: Right Stick right
- Jacked Right: Right Stick down
- Shake it off: Right Stick left
College Football 25 interception celebrations
Successfully picked up some elite cornerbacks and safeties using the College Football 25 recruiting mechanic? Then commemorate their latest pick using these College Football 25 interception celebrations. There are four in total for you to bust out after a big play.
- Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up
- Why you throwing my way: Right Stick right
- Strapped: Right Stick down
- Head Swag: Right Stick left
