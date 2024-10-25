How to get Black Ops 6 Zombies Loot Keys and open the Vault

Getting Black Ops 6 Zombies Loot Keys let's you open the Liberty Falls Vault found in the bank at the map’s center. These keys are hard to come find, and you’ll also need the Liberty Falls Vault combination to open the area where they can be used, but the rewards are more than worth it. Not only do the safety deposit boxes inside the vault grant you Killstreaks and other bonuses, you can even access some of Black Ops 6’s best guns.

The key to tracking and using BO6 Loot Keys is making sure you have the path to the vault unlocked, which means you need to open a few gates, and find three clues to piece together the vault combination. Once you’ve done so, you’ll need to focus on specific enemies. Some of the new monsters in Black Ops 6 Zombies are extremely tough, so working together with your squad is key. Here’s how to get Loot Keys in Black Ops 6, how to get the vault combination, and what you can earn inside.

How to get Black Ops 6 Zombies Loot Keys

(Image credit: Activision)

To get Black Ops 6 Zombies Loot Keys you’ll need to defeat stronger enemies. These include Manglers, and Abominations. Check the ground after you kill them to find Loot Keys of either green, blue or purple rarity. Once you’ve collected some, it’s off to the bank vault with you, pictured on the map below.

(Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls vault combination

The Black Ops 6 Liberty City Falls vault combination is different each match, and consists of three, two-digit numbers. The first can be found on the counter just outside the vault area:

(Image credit: Activision)

The second vault combination number is found inside the Comic Shop. This is shown on the map below, in the northeastern area:

(Image credit: Activision)

Head inside the comic shop and get behind the counter. You’ll see a yellow post-it note with the combination written on it@

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, go to the bowling alley in the southern area of the map. Pay the fee to open the doors and then go towards the snack bar.

(Image credit: Activision)

There’s a bucket of beers on the counter, which will need to be shot and broken to reveal the code underneath:

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you have all three codes, head back to the vault and input them. You’ll crack the door, and can then choose when to enter the vault. We recommend waiting until you and your teammates have plenty of keys.

Black Ops 6 Zombies vault rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

When you have collected a few Black Ops 6 Loot keys, and are ready to enter the vault, coordinate with your team, and make sure they’re all in the area if they want to get inside. Interact with the vault, and you’ll be teleported inside. A 40 second timer will start, during which you’ll be safe to use your Loot Keys and loot the safety deposit boxes scattered around you. Depending on the rarity of your Loot Keys, you can receive weapons, killstreaks, intel and tactical gear. Wonder Weapons can also be earned by using purple Loot Keys here.

