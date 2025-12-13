How to complete the Black Ops 7 Astra Malorum zombies easter egg

The Black Ops 7 Astra Malorum zombies Easter egg is a lengthy main quest with plenty of steps, and figuring out how to complete it can be tough without any help. There's no need to worry, though, since I've got your back with a full guide and walkthrough to the Astra Malorum in BO7.

This is the second Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and this interstellar survival map ditches the truck gimmick in favor of a roaming boss. There's a lot to do if you want to see it through to the end so let's get started.

1. Turn on the power and the Pack-a-Punch machine

Like all easter eggs, the Astra Malorum main quest begins by turning on the power and unlocking the Pack-a-Punch machine.

To do so, you need to repair the Harmonic Oculus in the Observatory Dome. You can fix it by collecting two Harmonic Components - one found in the Luminarium and the other found in the Machina Astralis - and then defending it against a wave of zombies.

Once you've repaired the Harmonic Oculus, the Pack-a-Punch machine will become available. Pack-a-Punch your weapon to begin the next step of the Easter egg.

2. Get the LGM-1

The LGM-1 is the new Wonder Weapon in Astra Malorum, and you'll need it to continue with the easter egg. To get it you have to kill OSCAR in BO7, the map's roaming boss, three times with various contraptions around Astra Malorum. Each time you kill him he'll respawn again so you can repeat the process a different way.

You're going to need these spare parts before you can activate these contraptions:

Car Battery

Aberrant Wiring

Damaged Drone

To get the Car Battery, use a Pack-a-Punched weapon to shoot the hood of Ol' Tessie at the spawn area.