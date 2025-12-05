How to quickly kill OSCAR in Black Ops 7 Zombies: Astra Malorum

You'll be familiar with OSCAR in Black Ops 7 Zombies if you've checked out the new map, Astra Malorum, as you'll soon discover him patrolling around once you advance further into this fresh area. OSCAR possesses a unique set of elite enemy abilities, which will make things particularly challenging for you if your paths cross and you get into combat together.



You have two choices for how to deal with this new addition in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 – sneak around while trying to avoid him, or kill OSCAR in BO7 Zombies! Naturally the second option is more interesting, but it does come with increased risk as this robotic foe won't go down without a fight. For the best chance of success, here's how to kill OSCAR in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

What ammo mods is OSCAR weak against?

(Image credit: Activision)

The bad news is that OSCAR isn’t vulnerable to any of Black Ops 7 Zombies’ elemental ammo mods. To make matters worse, while his HP bar isn’t ridiculous, he constantly spawns UFO-like drones that give him a shield that grants immunity to all damage... until they’re destroyed.

The UFO drones, however, are especially weak to the Brain Rot element. You can shoot them down with any other ammo type (or with regular bullets), but it’ll take a bit longer. When you’re surrounded by zombies and OSCAR is right behind, taking them all out fast might be tricky, so look into grabbing that Brain Rot ammo mod quick.

How to easily kill OSCAR in Black Ops 7 Zombies

(Image credit: Activision)

Considering OSCAR is roaming the halls and rocky pathways of Astro Malorum as soon as the match starts and you open a few doors, he’ll become a nuisance sooner rather than later. While the general idea is you should avoid OSCAR, you or an experienced party can easily kill him with the right tactics.

Even early on, focusing together on the UFO drones and leaving him exposed can allow you to steadily bring his HP down the old-fashioned way, but as I’ve said before: we’ve got the zombie horde to worry about too. Moreover, his laser attacks hit hard and he’s also able to buff nearby zombies to run faster and hit harder. Long story short: avoid him until you’ve got enough points to activate traps.

(Image credit: Activision)

Of course, finding traps is only half the job. There are plenty of them scattered around the map, but you also need to get him to follow you specifically and lure him into the area of damage. Personally, I’ve found the Apogee Annihilator to be the fastest way to kill OSCAR in Astra Malorum. This trap can be found right along one of the rocky exterior paths that come out of the observatory. It’s hard to miss, but you’ll need to memorize where it’s located as you look for OSCAR and bait him into following you there.

Once he’s almost on top of the Apogee Annihilator trap, pay 1,500 essence points to activate its Astronomer Rockets bombardment, which rains explosives all over the surrounding area. If you’re successful in keeping him close to the trap, he’ll go down in no time. At worst, you’ll have taken a good chunk of its HP bar out, and you can repeat the process or bring the rest down with bullets. UFOs are annoying to deal with without the help of traps though.

Killing OSCAR will grant you a bunch of resources and XP, as well as completing an associated challenge. You’ll also have more freedom to explore Astra Malorum, but we’re sad to report that he eventually respawns and starts doing his patrols again, so prepare to repeat this process as he's never gone for good.

