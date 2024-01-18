How to get Pal Spheres and Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Pal Spheres in Palworld are crafted with Paldium Fragments, among other things, special minerals that are easy to miss or go undiscovered for a while, especially for new players. Pal Spheres are an integral part of the game and something you'll need to keep an eye out for, as there's no point where you won't want at least a few of them on you. Used to catch the wild Pals you see out in the world, we'll explain how to craft and find Pal Spheres in Palworld, as well as where to find the Paldium Fragments used to make them.

How to craft or find Pal Spheres in Palworld (Image: © Pocket Pair Inc.) Pal Spheres are usually crafted in Palworld by the player at a workbench, but players can also find them as random drops in the world, literally lying on the ground, as well as in the random chests that appear throughout the game. To craft a Pal Sphere themselves, players need to build a Primitive Workbench, reach level two, and unlock the Pal Sphere in the technology tree of the menu. At this point, when interacting with the workbench, you'll be able to craft a Pal Sphere using the following materials:

- Paldium Fragment x1 - Wood x3 - Stone x3

Wood and stone are found easily enough by punching rocks and trees, but Paldium Fragments are a bit harder to find. They're used in more than just the Spheres as well, so here's how to ensure you can get them.

How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld (Image: © Pocket Pair Inc.) Paldium Fragments are found mainly through damaging the blue Paldium rocks shown in the image above, which spawn randomly throughout the world but seem most common near rivers and flowing water. You can damage these with your bare hands, but it's much quicker to use a pickaxe.

Players also have a chance to find Paldium Fragments while mining regular rocks in the same way, though it's a low chance, and like Pal Spheres, you can find Fragments occasionally lying around in the world (look for the blue tint and sparkle in the grass).

Once you have a Sphere ready to go, our guide on how to catch Pals in Palworld will help you actually put them to use and start building your team.

