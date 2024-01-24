Where to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Palworld Wheat Seeds are a bottleneck that a lot of players might run into, as the progression for base upgrades is restricted by the demand that players build a Wheat Field and develop further agriculture for their base. Wheat serves as a way to start making bread and more elaborate food recipes in your base, but obtaining the initial seeds that allow you to actually plant the Wheat Plantation in your base can be a little tricky. Fortunately, we'll show you how to find and grow Wheat in Palworld below.

Palworld Wheat Seeds location

Wheat Seeds in Palworld can be found sold in settlements by merchants and occasionally found in chests, but players can also get them more reliably by slaying and/or catching certain Pals, including any of the following:

Bristla

Dinossom

Flopie

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Dinossom tend to spawn very close to the starting area in Palworld, but they're a bit tough if you haven't hit level 15 or higher yet. A better approach is to head North/Northwest to the forested area past the settlements and start hunting for Bristlas and Flopies that you can battle.

You only need 5 Wheat Seeds to build a Wheat Plantation, at which point - if set up properly - you'll never run out of Seeds or Wheat, either tending the plantation yourself or having your working pals do so under your command. The Wheat Plantation itself is locked on the Tech Tree until you unlock it at level 15, so make sure you actually know how to set it up at your base!

