Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts are some of the rarest and most valuable resources in the whole game, used to build all the most special weapons and gear. However, there's no clue given about where Ancient Civilization Parts are actually found in Palworld, so all the sexier gear - like grappling hooks and incubators - can be very hard to build, even if you've managed to unlock it on the tech tree. With that in mind, here's how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld as fast as possible, including the best known farming methods.

How to farm Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld (Image: © Pocketpair, Inc.) Ancient Civilization Parts can be obtained in Palworld by defeating dungeon bosses, Alpha pals and the very rare Lucky Pals, though not the Rayne Syndicate Bosses found in towers - we're not entirely sure why not, but they're just the exception, apparently. However, it's worth noting that while overworld bosses like Chillet drop Parts every time, we found that dungeon bosses weren't necessarily guaranteed to drop Ancient Civilization Parts, though it does happen. Regardless, the overworld Alphas are your best bet.

With that in mind, because we can answer the question "Do Palworld bosses respawn?" with a resounding yes, the best way to farm Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld is to cycle through the different Alpha Pal bosses and defeat them as often and as quickly as respawn rates will allow. Prioritise those of a lower level or against which you have a type advantage, and you'll be able to earn yourself Ancient Civilization Parts at an efficient rate.

